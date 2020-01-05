advertisement

Carson Wentz left Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles after chasing a header in the first quarter and was ruled out.

Wentz was sacked with about nine minutes to play in the quarter, dropping safety Bradley McDougald. As he fell to the ground, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney dove to hit him from behind, making poisonous contact on the helmet with the back of Wentz’s head and bringing the ball to the ground. Wentz’s head was hit hard on the ground and he took a moment to stand up.

No penalties were called to the show.

Wentz finished the series, playing five more plays before the Eagles were forced to tear. Wentz then walked into the medicine tent before heading into the locker room with the coaching staff. The team initially considered it controversial to return, but lowered it to the field after halftime.

Reservation Josh McCown entered the game late in the first quarter, with the Eagles hitting after winning a first down.

Wentz, 27, played in all 16 games this regular season after losing time in each of the past two years, first with a torn ACL in 2017 and then a back injury last season. He came out shortly in Week 2 before returning after a series.

McCown, 40, joined the Eagles during the preseason following injuries to the position. He went 3-for-5 for 24 yards in three short appearances during the regular season, after posting a 55.8 passer rating in four games with the New York Jets in 2018.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, McCown became the oldest player in NFL history to make his post-season debut, surpassing 37-year-old Ben Agajanian for the 1956 Giants.

Also leaving for the Eagles was defensive end Brandon Graham, who came down with a knee injury in the first quarter. He was keen on the field, then left under his own power and remained at the limit.

In the second quarter, Graham went to the locker room after the team announced he was in doubt to return.

Graham, 31, led the team with 8.5 sacks during the regular season.

