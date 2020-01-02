advertisement

Carson Wentz had to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play off the past two seasons, including their victory in Super Bowl LII. Injuries kept him out of five playoff games in that offseason.

This year, it’s going to be Wentz calling the signals on the pitch and he couldn’t be more excited. He will make his first debut Sunday when the Eagles (9-7) host the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in the NFC wild card round.

“Grateful for my health, grateful to be here with the guys in these great meaningful games. Thank you for playing in January,” Wentz said, via the team’s website. (games) for us. The boys have responded and grown up and continue to play post-game after game. Just kept believing. And here we are playing in January. Hopefully we can do something special. “

advertisement

The Eagles won the NFC East on the final day of the season, beating the New York Giants 34-17. Wentz, 27, also led the Eagles to a must-win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

A knee injury in December 2017 kept Wentz off the field during the Super Bowl season. In 2018, it was a back injury that sidelined him. Nick Foles led the Eagles to the postseason post two years and was named Super Bowl LII MVP.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, enters the offspring in good health after a record-setting season. He set franchise records for completions (388) and passing yards (4,039) and also threw a touchdown pass in all 16 games of the regular season, the Eagles’ first returning touchdown to reach it.

He played 99 percent of the offensive snaps.

“I think he’s grown as a leader of this team,” coach Doug Pederson said. “You’ve seen here now the last two games, how he really put the team on his back and said, ‘Hey, follow me,’ and I think that’s a sign of growth and a sign of maturity.

“I spent eight years in Green Bay with Brett Favre and that’s what Brett did. Brett just put the team on his back when the chips were up against us and he said, ‘Hey, follow me,’ and that’s what guys really can, and I have so much confidence and confidence in him that i can call almost any game and he’ll either do that job or he’ll put us in a better game, and so he’s really grown that way and really matured that way in this championship and just turned into a pro. “

– Starting the media level

advertisement