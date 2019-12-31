advertisement

The Philadelphia Eagles are optimistic running back Miles Sanders could return from a leg injury for Sunday’s wild-card NFC game against the Seattle Seahawks.

An MRI exam revealed that Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate has a low-grade leg rupture, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said inflammation is the biggest concern, but added that Sanders “will be okay,” according to the report.

advertisement

Sanders was injured in the second quarter of Philadelphia’s 34-17 victory in the NFC East on Sunday over the New Giants.

Penn State’s second-round selection broke the Eagles’ rookie records for yards by scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) this year. Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three scores.

In a 17-9 loss to Seattle in Week 12, Sanders rushed 12 times for 63 yards and made three receptions for 23 yards.

– Starting the media level

advertisement