advertisement

Offensive Pro Bowl defender Brandon Brooks will miss the duration of the play-off race for the Philadelphia Eagles with major damage beyond a shoulder displaced.

The injury-plagued Eagles beat the New York Giants to make the postseason on Sunday, but lost to Brooks in a second-quarter PAT.

Brooks, according to the NFL Network, had a shoulder displaced that had to be resettled back in place by the team’s medical personnel. But Chief Executive Doug Pederson said Monday the damage was more significant.

advertisement

Brooks won his third straight Pro Bowl selection this season after suffering a torn Achilles in the play-offs last season. He also signed a four-year, $ 54.2m contract in November.

The Eagles entered Sunday with multiple starters unavailable due to injuries, including tight end Zach Ertz (rib / kidney), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee). Defensive lineman Malik Jackson (leg) and receivers DeSean Jackson (leg) and Alshon Jeffery (leg) are among the 11 players Philadelphia have in injured reserve.

– Starting the media level

advertisement