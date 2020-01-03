advertisement

Boston Scott tries to get back to normal after his 3-touchdown day against the Giants

PHILADELPHIA – He wasn’t doing well on the NFL Scouting Combine, which most likely had to do with the fact that Elijah Holyfield wasn’t released from Georgia last spring.

Holyfield, a man with a few words, signed by the Eagles on Tuesday, didn’t try to defend his 4.78-second race in the 40-yard race. In fact, he doesn’t claim to know how fast he is.

advertisement

“It’s easy to say something,” said the newcomer, “but as I said, if I get the chance, I hope to show it.”

The son of the former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield is more concerned with familiarizing himself with the game book, which is not much different from the one he had dealt with in training Carolina this season.

“It’s the same runs and stuff,” he said. “Some of the other things are a little different. But for the most part, it’s all I’ve done before. There is nothing new. “

Holyfield is unlikely to be on the offensive on Sunday when the Eagles open the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks at home when Miles Sanders is ready to return from his ankle injury.

Sanders, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, who returned last Sunday after a six-week injury break against the Giants, are ahead of him on the depth map.

But Howard only played a snap last week because, according to coach Doug Pederson, he’s not yet in top shape. So if this is the case again this week and Sanders can’t answer the bell, Holyfield could see an action.

Too busy to enjoy

Holyfield may not be experiencing anything new, but Scott is certain. His three touchdowns against the Giants in last Sunday’s 34:17 win made him the NFC offensive player of the week, and his phone has blown up ever since.

Scott does his best not to get involved in the hysteria.

“I’m glad this week is over,” said Scott. “We just wanted to get into the playoffs. I’m just trying to concentrate on the task at hand. The last week is over. I appreciate the awards, I appreciate the support. It means a lot to me. But at the end of the day we still have a lot to do. “

Scott was asked why he became such a fan favorite.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, I think I’ve been through a lot to get to this point and … I’m just doing my job and trying to stay true to myself.”

injury update

WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) did not train on Thursday. DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and T Lane Johnson (ankle) were limited. CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Avonte Maddox (stomach) and CB Jalen Mills (ankle) practiced without restriction.

The Eagles remain optimistic that Sanders can play on Sunday.

advertisement