A total of 18 current players were not on the 53-member opening program

PHILADELPHIA – Of the 53 players who will be available to the Philadelphia Eagles for their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (4:40 p.m., NBC), 18 were not in the squad earlier this season.

Repeat, 18th

In less than four months, her roster was folded, spindled and mutilated so often that it was hard to recognize.

Sure, many popular names remain, like quarterback Carson Wentz, center Jason Kelce, security Malcolm Jenkins, and defenders Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. But thanks to an seemingly endless number of injuries, many of their teammates are newbies who have been removed from the training team or have been deregistered from the street as a replacement for emergencies.

However, here they are with a 9-7 record and the NFC East Crown in their possession, where the Seahawks in the wildcard round have the right to play for the third consecutive season in the division round. As it is, the Eagles are one of only two NFC teams and four in the NFL to make the playoffs in each of these past three years.

They have gotten this far with a few names, many of which were heard three weeks ago.

The Miami Dolphins of the early 1970s had what they called “no-name defense”.

Well, in 2019-20, the Eagles entering the playoffs have a real, nameless offense, along with a few new faces in defense.

Do we meet with the new arrivals?

WR Greg Ward. He’s basically a household name, but this longtime member of the practice group, a former quarterback at the University of Houston, didn’t get his first NFL pass until the Eagles’ regular seasonal meeting with Seattle in November and never made the active roster until this season. If Nelson Agholor does not return after a knee problem, he will go into the playoffs and lead all of his recipients in the catches (28) and yards (254).

Just let it work for a second.

WR Robert Davis. Spent with Washington in 2017 and 2018 after he was dropped from the state of Georgia, and then joined the Eagles training team after not having done so in October. He was promoted on December 15 and has a total of two career starts, one with the Eagles.

WR Deontay Burnett. Burnett, who was released from the USC last year, spent some time with the Titans, Jets, and 49ers before joining the Eagles practice squad on December 12, 41-yard pass in their 34-17 win. He has 12 career receptions, but only two with Philadelphia.

WR Shelton Gibson. Designed by the West Virginia Eagles in 2017, it was almost entirely limited to special teams until the training camp was abandoned this year. He just signed with the team on Wednesday. He has three career starts.

RB Boston Scott. Like Ward, he is practically a household name despite limited experience. Scott actually has playoff experience with the Eagles after he was deregistered by the Saints practice squad late last season. But he had to wait until the sixth week to play again this season after getting stuck in the training team.

Now he’s the reigning NFC offensive player of the week after playing three TDs against the Giants.

TE Richard Rodgers. Several injuries have limited this proven NFL player’s contributions to a catch in 10 career games, including playoffs, in Philadelphia in two seasons. It was just re-signed on December 24th.

TE Josh Perkins. Originally a vacant free agent from Washington in 2016, he ended up with the Eagles last year, but was relegated to the practice group after failing to get the team into camp this season. He was eventually promoted before their game in Miami on December 1st and was given four 50-meter passes, including a TD, against the Giants last week.

RB Elijah Holyfield. The Georgia rookie is still best known as the son of Evander Holyfield. Other than the amount of time he spent on the Carolina training team, he has no NFL experience.

G Sua Opata. He is a naughty newbie who played at Weber State. He was removed from the training team on December 3 and only plays when there is an emergency.

S Marcus Epps. This Stanford rookie played a career high 33 times on the defensive last week and produced six tackles with one career high. He was indicted by Minnesota in November for exemptions after he was released to make room for the safety of Andrew Sendejo, who had just been cut by the Eagles. Essentially

LB Duke Riley. The three-year-old veteran, who was acquired in a week 5 trade with Atlanta, mainly played special teams. At 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, it’s built more like a security guard than a linebacker. He is the third in the team with 10 special teams.

LB Alex Singleton. The journeyman jumped between three NFL teams and the CFL since 2015, before finally being promoted to an active squad at the end of October. Singleton was just a special team player.

DT Anthony Rush. This Alabama-Birmingham rookie was deregistered by the Oakland Raiders training team in October and contributed 10 tackles and two fought passes in a rotating role.

DT Bruce Hector. He got the team from South Florida last year as an unoccupied free agent, but has since spent more time in the training team than in the active squad. However, on December 18, he was promoted again.

DE Genard Avery. The only step General Manager Howie Roseman took on the deal was to take Avery from the Browns. He made three duels, including half a sack, in his first game and nothing since.

CB Craig James. This second-year player was promoted and picked up for the Eagles training squad for the second time in week 4 after being injured by Minnesota when he left Green Bay camp.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Cre’Von LeBlanc were also not on the roster to start the season, but only because they were on the list of physically disabled and injured reserves. However, they are among the 18 because adjustments need to be made when someone on the list is replaced.

The Eagles have 13 players in the injured reserve, including four (WRs Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, G Brandon Brooks and RB Darren Sproles) selected for Pro Bowls.

A 9-7 win and the end of the regular season with a winning streak of four games could prove exceptional under the circumstances.

