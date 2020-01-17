advertisement

Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson and Company have a number of choices to make

Many of the decisions are not that easy, but the Philadelphia Eagles will soon have to decide which 20 players were under contract at the end of this 2019 season and which with a club option.

So let’s take a look at each of them with predictions and explanations:

unlimited

S Rodney McLeod. He was a good and smart player. The Eagles cannot afford to take security measures that are not wise. You did a lot when Brian Dawkins left after the 2008 season and Malcolm Jenkins arrived in 2014. The Eagles would like to have him back. But they almost certainly cannot afford it, especially if they try to please Jenkins, who has guaranteed a break without a revised contract.

Verdict: Go.

CB Ronald Darby. No doubt this talented but vulnerable player will be back at all costs.

Verdict: Go.

CB Jalen Mills. Fan abuse favorite actually does more good than bad work. And nobody plays with more intensity and drive. Since Darby and Sidney Jones have probably played their last Eagles games, they cannot afford to lose Mills. Both sides should be aggressive when trying to get something out.

Conclusion: stay.

T Jason Peters. The longest-serving Eagle is tied to Canton, but wants to play a year before retiring. There is no question of how much he is loved by teammates and coaches, and especially by owner Jeffrey Lurie, who has to intervene for Peters to get a new contract. In the first round of 2019, Andre Dillard was not required to sit on the bench for two seasons.

Verdict: Go.

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Sometimes the best deals are the ones you don’t make. Given the injuries they had suffered again, they were lucky enough to still have Big V, who added watch duties to his resume in 2019 to get involved where needed. He’ll almost certainly get the chance to start somewhere else from a team that can afford to pay him more than the Eagles.

Verdict: Go.

QB Nate Sudfeld. It’s hard to know what the Eagles really think of him. They would probably like to keep him as a replacement for Carson Wentz, although they were in a hurry to belittle him after an injury in 2019. But maybe he has the feeling that he can do better elsewhere. That is certainly the feeling here.

Verdict: Go.

WR Nelson Agholor. This may not be as slam-dunk as most people imagine. If Agholor is healthy and not forced to play outside, he is a very reliable recipient. For this reason, the Eagles should at least be willing to bring him back if the price is right. Doubtful that that happens.

Verdict: Go.

DE Vinny Curry. Like his teammate and colleague Brandon Graham, his value cannot be adequately measured with statistics. He can still help them win games. The question is what the market prescribes. For someone who turns 32 in June, it is doubtful whether he will receive offers for large amounts in the free agency. What speaks against him is that the team is about to develop younger players who can offer them a similar production.

Verdict: Go.

QB Josh McCown. The Eagles had enough problems with their over 30s who tried to stay healthy last season. McCown will be 41 years old at the opening of the training camp and has a thigh tear when he was first asked to play more than six snapshots in one game. McCown is a great teammate and has a wealth of knowledge. But if he’s back on this team as another coach this year, general manager Howie Roseman should be fired.

Verdict: Go.

DT Timmy Jernigan. Tough call here. Of course, Jernigan can still play. But can he stay healthy? In his six years in the league, he has only played 16 games once. For the right price as a rotation player, the Eagles could consider signing him on again as he won’t be a starter with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson in front of him. But the feeling here is that Jernigan and his agent can do better to get to the market.

Verdict: Go.

DT Hassan Ridgeway. He fit well with this defensive line until an ankle injury forced him to miss most of the season. He is also only 25 years old. We say pay the man – within reason.

Conclusion: stay.

RB Darren Sproles. The veteran has already announced his retirement. And this time it’s good.

Verdict: Go.

RB Jordan Howard. The sting from which he suffered in early November changed everything. At that point he was their leading rusher, then he only played for a moment while rookie Miles Sanders rose as a clear new deficit and second grader Boston Scott as number 2. Both will make less money combined in 2020 than Howard can have in the free market. From an economic point of view, his return is apparently impossible.

Verdict: Go.

TE Richard Rodgers. Bringing him back seems out of the question, as Josh Perkins was hit number three behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Verdict: Go.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Grugier-Hill was a valuable player due to his special ability to work in a team. He started and ended the season injured, but played pretty good football in between. Lying about a concussion is unlikely to be directed against him, but it is interesting that his agent made a statement about his latest injury that did not exactly confirm the version of the Eagles’ events.

Conclusion: stay.

Limited

P Cameron Johnson. Johnson is an aspiring star and an absolute eye-catcher. He will almost certainly be recognized as an exclusive, lawless agent. You will work something out.

Conclusion: stay.

WR Shelton Gibson. The surprising new signing towards the end of the season caused a long pass disturbance that put the Eagles in a goal position in their playoff game against Seattle. However, it is doubtful whether the quick recipient will come back.

Verdict: Go.

WR Deontay Burnett. For the right, non-guaranteed price, Burnett would be a good player to reapply for a place on the team in 2020. Here it is assumed that the Eagles advertise him as an exclusive lawless agent.

Conclusion: stay.

CB Craig James. The hero of her victory in Green Bay last September didn’t play much at all in the second half of the season. With the changes they’re likely to make on the corner, he’s probably gone.

Verdict: Go.

RB Corey Clement. Injuries have limited this Super Bowl hero to just 15 games in the past two seasons. Now he’s a restricted free agent. But he’s only 25 and can still play. The eagles would be wise to make him an offer. If he signs, it would mean that they go to camp with at least three proven returns in this system, giving them one less position to worry about in the off-season.

Club option

LB Nigel Bradham. Bradham, the team’s most talented, reliable, and long-lived linebacker, is expected to add nearly $ 10 million to the ceiling in 2020. Therefore, the team has to negotiate an extension that can significantly reduce the hit.

Conclusion: stay.

