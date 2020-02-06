advertisement

Two new hires will be embarrassed with a promotion by QB trainer Press Taylor

The Eagles will apparently not hire an offensive coordinator since they hired two new assistant coaches and gave quarterback coach Press Taylor a title.

Taylor will also be the coordinator of the passing game, according to a report from the NFL network. Attacking coach Jeff Stoutland has been running game coordinator since 2018, supported by running backs coach Duce Staley.

advertisement

Head coach Doug Pederson will continue to describe the offensive games as a disadvantage for hiring potential offensive coordinators. The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh on January 9.

Taylor, 32, started with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2013 before spending the last two seasons as a quarterback coach. Quarterback Carson Wentz has spoken a lot about Taylor, the brother of Cincinnati Bengal’s head coach Zac Taylor.

The Eagles are not the only team with such a coaching structure. The San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, have Mike LaFleur as the overtaking game coordinator and Mike McDaniel as the running game coordinator. Head coach Kyle Shanahan calls the games.

Regarding new hires, the Eagles add Rich Scangarello to an unknown role, according to an ESPN report. The 47-year-old Scangarello was an offensive coordinator at Denver Broncos last season and worked with quarterback Joe Flacco. He was also the San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach in 2017-18 when he worked with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Scangarello also has experience as an offensive coordinator at college level.

The other new signing is Andrew Breiner [36], who was game coordinator and quarterback coach for the Mississippi State Pass last season. It is not known what role it will play.

The Eagles dismissed coach Carson Walch from Groh and Wide Receiver in the first round of playoffs a few days after the end of their season.

The Eagles haven’t hired a replacement for Walch unless Breiner will take on that role.

As an offensive coordinator, the Eagles were reportedly interested in Ravens quarterback coach James Urban and Graham Harrell, Southern Cal quarterback coach. Both stayed with their current teams. The Eagles were also associated with Chefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka, but the Eagles didn’t appear to be asking for an interview, as head coach Andy Reid was expected to block the move.

On the defensive, the Eagles have reportedly filled their defensive openings with Matt Burke and defensive openings with Marquand Manuel.

The Eagles are expected to officially release their coaching moves later this week.

advertisement