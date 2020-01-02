advertisement

Doug Pederson is holding a walkthrough in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Seahawks instead of completing the training

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles brought recipient Shelton Gibson back on Wednesday morning and placed right guard Brandon Brooks on the injured reserve.

Brooks suffered a split shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Giants, and Gibson gives them another healthy wideout and special team contribution.

“It definitely gives us depth at the point of reception. He’s also a core team player for us, ”said coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday.

The Eagles designed the fast Gibson in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He had three catches for 59 yards in 20 games in his first two seasons and was canceled by an injury regulation a few weeks before the start of this season.

Gibson is the sixth wideout on the active list, but Nelson Agholor has missed five of the last six games with a knee injury, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was restricted in training due to a foot injury last week and only played 17 times against the Giants.

The Eagles will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (4:40 ET, NBC).

The Eagles also signed the fight against Dieugot Joseph on the training team and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the training team.

Joseph, 25, signed with the bears in 2017 and since then has also spent time with the ravens, Vikings, jets and most recently the falcons. He has not yet played an NFL game and played at the University of Florida International.

Pederson has achieved very good results when he has re-selected the amount of time his players practice during the regular season and throughout the postseason. So the training on Wednesday was not a surprise.

It not only allowed the tired veterans to get their legs back under them, but also gave the younger, less experienced players, especially the newcomers Gibson and Elijah Holyfield, a look at the game plan in slow motion.

Holyfield, a rookie returning from Georgia, and Gibson could play a part in the Seattle offensive, as Agholor and Arcega-Whiteside’s health is uncertain and Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Miles Sanders (ankle) run back.

Howard was not listed in Wednesday’s injury report, but only played a snap last Sunday, his first after a six-week absence.

spin

Boston Scott has felt some benevolent grief over his spin at the end of a 39-yard reception on Sunday that marked his third and final touchdown in a 34:17 win over the New York Giants.

On Wednesday, Scott admitted that this was an unnecessary step since no one was able to attack him.

“I kind of looked after security,” he said, “and I didn’t think he was going to bite on the move. So I expected him to approach me. The reason I turned was that I.” had the ball in my left arm, so I wanted to make it stiff to keep it away from me and then go on.

“I was also out of balance, so it mattered.”

injury report

Since the Eagles didn’t train on Wednesday, their first report for this week is an estimate.

WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) did not practice.

DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Avonte Maddox (stomach) and CB Jalen Mills (ankle) were limited.

Mills confirmed that it would be finished on Sunday. Sanders declined an interview request and said he would speak later in the week.

