The birds are 1.5 point outsiders to Seattle on Sunday in their playoff opener at Linc

Eagles rookie, who ran back Miles Sanders and Pro Bowl Right Guard Brandon Brooks, were injured in Sunday’s 34-17 NFC East win over the Giants.

Sanders (ankle) is commonplace and could return for Sunday’s wildcard game against Seattle (4:40 p.m.), but Brooks (split shoulder) is ready for the season.

The Eagles are preparing for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, who came to Linc in week 12 and would easily have left 31-9 with a 17-9 win. The Eagles are 1.5 point outsiders per betonline.ag.

As far as the Super Bowl is concerned, the chances of the Eagles winning are 25-1 per betonline.ag. This is the seventh place among the 12 playoff teams and is linked to Seattle. The ravens (5-2) are the favorite, and the titans (60-1) are the biggest outsiders.

The list:

Ravens: 11-5

49ers: 4-1

Chiefs: 4-1

Saints: 6-1

Packer: 10-1

Patriots: 10-1

Eagle: 25-1

Seahawks: 25-1

Vikings 33-1

Texans 40-1

Titans: 40-1

Bills: 50-1

The 49ers (5/4) are the favorites, followed by the Saints (11/4), Packers (4-1), Eagles (12/1) and Seahawks (12/1)) and Vikings (14/1).

And the AFC is all about Lamar: Ravens (5-6), Chiefs (2-1), Patriots (6-1), Texans (20-1), Titans (25-1) and Bills (33-1 )).

looking ahead

Now that the regular season is over, we know the opponents of next year. In addition to the rivals of the NFC East, the Giants, the Cowboys and Washington, in 2020 the Eagles will face:

Home: Aries, sea falcons, saints, ravens and Bengal.

Road: 49ers, Packers, Cardinals, Steelers and Browns.

The 2020 schedule will be released in April.

