By Nick Fierro The morning call

Tuesday

December 24, 2019 at 4:48 pm

Forgo Jay Ajayi and put Ronald Darby in the injured reserve

PHILADELPHIA – With uncertainty surrounding Zach Ertz’s close end and the supposedly broken rib, the Philadelphia Eagles attempted to sign Richard Rodgers’ close end on Tuesday. They also sponsored the Deontay Burnett wide receiver from the training team.

To make room for them, they refrained from running back Jay Ajayi and put corner kick Ronald Darby (hip flexor) on the injured reserve. Rodgers was injured in the pre-season, placed in the injured reserve, and finally overturned with a settlement during the season.

They also signed up the River Cracraft wide receiver to the training team.

Getting them back now almost certainly means they are preparing for next Sunday’s game against the New York Giants without Ertz, who sustained an injury last Sunday in a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Ertz left the game but came back to end it.

Rasul Douglas is the likely replacement for Darby, but his replacement colleague Sidney Jones has also played well in the last Eagles game and could also be considered, Defense coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday.

Jones took a big break against the Giants on December 9th and Sunday when they beat Dallas against the Giants.

“But it wasn’t just two pieces,” said Schwartz. “He was only out there against the Giants for this one game, but in the last game he had a lot of good games in that game. In the third and eighth game, he covered Amari Cooper tightly. There was no mistake at all.” He threw incomplete and then came back and shot at it.

“So it wasn’t just a play or two. He was a consistent player and did tackles when needed. I was very proud of him.”

Ertz leads the eagles in receptions (88) and receives yards (916) and TD catches (six).

According to coach Doug Pederson, Ertz was on the way to further tests on Monday. Pederson won’t speak again until Thursday.

The Eagles don’t have to publish their first weekly injury report until Wednesday.

