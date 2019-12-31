advertisement

Elijah Hoyfield, the son of the former heavyweight boxing champion, is said to strengthen the injury-related backfield

The Eagles took another step on Tuesday to strengthen their running back corps by signing rookie Elijah Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

Defensive end Daeshon Hall (ACL torn) was added to the list of injured reservists to make way for Holyfield.

advertisement

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Holyfield is a heavily built back that was not drafted from Georgia this year. Most recently, he spent time in Carolina’s practice group.

His slow 4.78-second time in the 40-yard run at the NFL Scouting Combine likely contributed to the teams taking him off their draft boards. But he could be someone they turn to in small-scale situations.

Holyfield’s new addition is the result of an ankle injury Miles Sanders inflicted on Sunday’s 34:17 win over the New York Giants. Sanders did not return after leaving the game in the second quarter, but Doug Pederson is confident that the rookie will be back at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Playoff game at home against Seattle in the wild card round.

“He’ll be day after day,” Pederson said Monday. “Should be fine. I have good news about him.”

Darren Sproles and Corey Clement are already injured, Jordan Howard returned after a six-game break on Sunday, but was able to limit himself to a single failure. Howard had been their leading striker at the time of his shoulder / spike injury. Since then it has been surpassed by Sanders.

Because right-wing guard Brandon Brooks broke the shoulder of the season on Sunday, another squad change is likely to occur.

The Eagles could add another receiver after going into their last game and only three of the four players are healthy enough to play.

#Eagles RB Boston Scott after his first #NFL 3-TD game: “I’m not happy” pic.twitter.com/4byPgNDozi

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 30, 2019

Rare honor

Since Howard was really only active for emergencies, this meant that when Sanders went down, Boston Scott did all the work to walk the rest of the way.

Scott did such a good job in his expanded role that he was named NFC offensive player of the week after scoring 54 yards and three touchdowns and four passes for 84 yards.

This makes Scott the first eagle to receive a weekly award this season. He is also the first Eagles to receive this award since Sproles in 2014, and only the fifth Eagles to return since 1974 and have achieved three quick touchdowns in one game.

“Offensive Line has done a great job, recipients have blocked the field. (QB) Carson (Wentz) has put me in successful situations and the most important thing is to focus on my job and every game,” said Scott.

Scott (5-6, 205) spent the first five games of the season on the training team before he was promoted. He was originally deregistered by the New Orleans Saints training team late last season to get the kickoffs back.

Now he is used to a high degree so that they can win qualifying games in December and January.

“It means a lot,” said Scott. “This league is all about being able to produce, and after the (first) Giants game they talked about learning, growing, adapting to the game, and just getting the most out of it my options.

“The fact that I had a chance (coach) Doug Pederson trusted me, the coaching team trusted me, I’m really grateful to be out there because I definitely made mistakes. But it was cool.”

advertisement