advertisement

Groh was the team’s offensive coordinator for two years, while Walch coached the recipients

The first shoe fell.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receiver coach Carson Walch on Thursday.

advertisement

“It was not an easy decision for me and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch have contributed to this organization and my employees,” said head coach Doug Pederson in a statement.

“This is one of the most difficult parts of the job, and something that troubles me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I think are in the best interest of the future football team.”

Pederson apologized for the confusion at Wednesday’s press conference when he said Groh and Walch would return before later withdrawing the comment in the media session and opening the door to a change.

“I know what I said, but at the same time I’m still evaluating the whole process,” said Pederson on Wednesday. But at the moment they are still here. “

He also apologized on Thursday for his conflicting comments on defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who applied for the Browns head coach position on Wednesday. Schwartz’s job status remains uncertain.

“I will continue to evaluate everything and examine every opportunity to improve our football team,” said Pederson.

Pederson said on Wednesday that both Groh and Walch “have done an excellent job this year” and ascribed to them that they put things together and overcome the litany of injuries that devastated the crime.

“So my hat goes to these gentlemen,” said Pederson.

Groh was in his second season as an offensive coordinator after hiring Frank Reich to head Indianapolis Colts. In 2017, he joined the Eagles as a wide receiver coach.

The Eagles ranked 14th in each of its two seasons and improved from 18th in 2018 to 12th this season. In 2017 they were third in points and seventh in meters. And so that you don’t forget, you also dealt with serious injuries at that time (quarterback Carson Wentz, left wing, Jason Peters, Darren Sproles).

Walch joined the team in 2018 as an Assistant Wide Receivers Coach before being promoted. He has been the team’s fourth wide receiver trainer since Pederson’s acquisition in 2016 (Greg Lewis, Groh and Gunter Brewer).

The Eagles ‘broad reception force was decimated by injuries, and Pederson on Wednesday praised Walch for “having a huge impact on these young players’ willingness to play at a high level.”

Greg Ward made an impression after he was finally promoted from the training team and hit 28 of 40 goals for 254 yards and a touchdown – the winner of the game against Washington, but the broad receiver was the weak link of the offensive. Injuries limited DeSean Jackson to one game, Alshon Jeffery to 10 and Nelson Agholor to 11.

But Jeffery and Agholor went back. Injuries were probably at least to blame, but Agholor’s problems were particularly troubling. He rose from the ashes to become a key component in the Super Bowl run and had a productive year in 2018, which was a big disappointment this season.

Mack Hollins and the beginner J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fought while a number of other newcomers (DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Mecole Hardman and others) had a significant impact.

“I’m not trying to bury my head in the sand,” general manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday. “I know there are a couple of positions that are at the center of this, and I understand why.”

Now the Eagles will ask a new position coach and coordinator – and probably more – to fix the problem.

“Obviously everything is on the table,” Pederson said on Wednesday when asked if he wanted to hire an outsider to take a new look at the crime.

Roseman said, “Over the next few days, we’ll be adding a few things here, which we’ll also announce we’re excited about, and we’re trying to have different perspectives.”

Stay tuned.

advertisement