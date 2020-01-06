advertisement

The FIFA 20 team of the year has been announced and Virgil van Dijk has contributed to the team’s announcement in a very successful video from EA Sports.

It is a Liverpool-dominated team with five players from the European champions. Van Dijk, Alisson, Trient Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane are all included.

Barcelona have two representatives in Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, with Matthijs de Jong, N’Golo Kante, Kevin de Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe making up the rest of the team.

EA Sports announced the site in a well-composed, if somewhat strange, video.

Here is the entire team:

Player ratings are yet to be announced, but the first three will be available in packs from 6 p.m.

