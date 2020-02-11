advertisement

For every step forward that fashion takes with the inclusion of size, it also seems like we are taking three steps back.

Concrete example: Sunday evening at 92nd Academy Awards, I came across a tweet from one of my favorites, Night Pop co-host and E! New and E! Live from the red carpet corresponding Nina Parker, who shared that she designed her own dress for the 92nd Academy Awards, because there weren’t many options for her plus size.

advertisement

“I designed and created my own Oscars dress this year due to very limited plus size options. I will create my own way. You CAN have sewing AND curves! #Oscars, ”she wrote Sunday evening.

Take a look at all of these fabulous royal blue colors:

Nina looked like a goddess!

Instantly, I was delighted to see how incredible she looked, how stimulating it must have been for her to create a path for herself and the overwhelming positive response she received from the fans. and colleagues. But it struck me: for someone like her, who juggles her show for the network while covering the whole season of awards, it does not seem fair that she must then take on this kind of work too, unpaid to be exact, in order to look and feel fabulous on the red carpet. Why can’t the fashion industry just do its job instead of a black woman having to do hers and theirs?

I recently met Nina to get an answer to this question as well as details on what led her to design her dress, her frustration at the lack of options for plus size women and why we need women. more curved to tell their stories.

Kellee Terrell: What happened that led you to take charge of your fashion business?

NINA PARKER: You know, I’ve been doing price discounts for a very long time and I’ve always worked with a few designers and I made custom dresses for myself, thanks to the work of my stylist Ashley Loewen. But there are times when my stylist contacted designers to dress me and we don’t hear an answer. This year we were like, “You know what? We know what to do. I know what colors I want and why don’t we do it ourselves?

KT: So your Oscar dress was not your first design or collaboration?

NP: No, so for the Golden Globes with which we collaborated Melissa mercedes from sketches of Ashley and I, which was a two-piece dress inspired by Diana Ross. We chose the fabrics and worked with it. But then we decided for the Grammys and for the Oscars that we were going to do it ourselves, with the seamstress Lynne Carter Atelier,

KT: Have you ever thought, “Shit, I have to do that too in addition to my work?”

NP: Yes, it’s frustrating. As for success, I have my own show and several platforms and it should be easier and yet it is the same struggle as before. But that’s life. There are many things we shouldn’t have to do, but we do them anyway. What I learned in this business from studying small pieces to hosting the show and working on the carpet is that no one really directs you, but you. There will be no part in your career where you can trust people to do everything for you.

You have to manage the way you present yourself to the world. With these limited options for me, I knew that no one would do better than I could do.

KT: It’s a shame because the industry continues to pride itself on being more inclusive and yet… here we are.

NP: Obviously, there is an improvement and you have marks like Fenty, it does not seem to be different from everyone. Like OK, there are plus sizes [XXL] up to size XS and that’s exactly how it is, together. But unfortunately, this is not common for other companies, which have the money and resources to do the same, but choose not to do so.

KT: What do you think will force the industry to change?

NP: No more stories like mine. More plus size women speaking and sharing their stories. There are people who don’t want to talk because of the backlash or trolls who want to tell you to get over it. But we need more of us to tell our stories. The response I received from people like Yvette Nicole Brown, even Meghan McCain continues to show that [size inclusiveness] is not just a matter of race or political background, it is a problem that unites all those who are over 10 years old and who truly understand what it is East.

KT: Were you afraid to speak?

NP: No. I wanted to share the experience on the red carpet at the Oscars, but because I worked late, my diploma expired, so I couldn’t walk on the carpet. So I said let me post this and tell my social story instead.

Also, when it comes to [my size], people can see me, they know what I look like and I’m proud of who I am. My size does not define me. That, and I’m not perfect, I’m wearing SPANX and I have pimples and I think being able to relate to these struggles is what makes us humans. I do not leave them either, I face them like everyone else.

Learn more about Nina Parker. Follow her on Twitter @MzGossipGirl and on Instagram.

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection forgot about large Beyhive members

Gabrielle Union launches a large size collection with fashion on their faces

Plus Size MUA CeeJaye uses its platform to advocate for positivity and inclusiveness of the body

12 photos

advertisement