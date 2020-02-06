advertisement

Rap legend on the west coast E-40 is a man of his word. Hip-hop veteran shared real-life footage of his sit-down with another Bay Area native Richie rich following a short-lived digital spat.

Key facts: On Wednesday, 40 people visited its social media pages with the must-see images.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bLhSIghxkE (/ integrated)

Key details: A few hours earlier, 40 and Rich launched Instagram to announce that they were on good terms with the following hours of digital rivalry.

Wait, there is more: The short-lived dispute would have had ties to the Super Bowl LIV last Sunday.

Richie Rich drew attention to social media earlier this week after putting the E-40 on a “48 hour notice” for calling it a “snitch”. While some people were confused as to what started the beef, Internet detectives revealed that the back-and-forth backlash started after Richie Rich posted a photo of E-40 wearing Raiders gear. For an unconditional fan of the 49ers, E-40 offended the post of Richie Rich, who said: “My n *** has lit on me. Just for your information, Earl really loves me, we just hit our heads once in a while. . Richie Rich then revealed that he called E-40 on social media, and said that E-40 hung up after calling him “b * tch”. (VLAD TV)

Before you leave: The two 40s and Richie relied on their IG pages to join.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfEyPbnpxgU (/ integrated)

