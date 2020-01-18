advertisement

Are you excited about Episode 10 of Dynasty, Season 3? Next week there will be a new episode on The CW entitled “What Sorrows Are You Drowning?” Can’t you imagine one of these characters saying this?

At this point in the show, we could start to go a little bit more than what happened during the process that we know is messy and dramatic. What better way to do messy things than other messy things? In this next episode we get a good feeling that some great things are coming between Cristal and Alexis. They agree, and we have to imagine that this will have some serious consequences.

For more information on the upcoming episodes, see the full episode 10 episode of Dynasty, Season 3:

GOOD COOPERATION – Anders (Alan Dale) seeks help finding Kirby (Maddison Brown). Fallon (Liz Gillies) puts Sam (Rafael De La Fuente), Colby (Sam Adegoke), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and reluctantly Adam (Sam Underwood) together for the mission. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) have a historically epic encounter. Grant Show also stars. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode of Libby Wells (# 310). Original flight date 24/01/2020.

While it might turn out to be very entertaining to see some of the other characters on the team, we’re not going to sit here and pretend that Cristal and Alexis aren’t exactly great here. It’s just fun now because there’s a new energy on board. We are just getting to know the Elaine Hendrix version of the character and furthermore we haven’t known Alonsos Cristal for so long. We’re still very much in the phase of getting to know you, even though we know the characters pretty well.

What do you want to see when it comes to Dynasty Season 3, Episode 10?

