Dynasty leagues are becoming increasingly popular. They have surpassed the simple goalkeeper leagues in participating and are the most attractive form of year-round fantasy football. However, finding a good dynasty league with active league members and a fair commissioner can be a challenge. For this reason, many are trying to join or agree to existing dynasty leagues. If a dynasty league loses an owner for any reason, it creates an opening in the league. The available team is called an orphan.

What is an orphan?

In the Dynasty League, an orphan is a team that has been abandoned by its previous manager and needs a new owner. When a Dynasty League manager leaves his team, he creates an orphan. Not all orphans are created equal. A review process should take place before it is agreed to take on an abandoned team. Many teams have been abandoned for a reason, and there is no point in taking on a team that will take several years to rebuild if the league in question may not survive long enough to bring the turnaround to bear.

Identify a good target team that you want to take over

It is rarely recommended to take over a really run down fantasy registry that does not contain any current or future assets. Therefore, identifying a good takeover target is crucial for a pleasant takeover experience.

Identify

core player

When deciding which dynasty orphans to adopt (or whether to adopt them at all), the first thing anyone wants to examine is the strength of the core players on the team. At least one player of the first round caliber and one player of the second round or three players of the second round are recommended. The number and the round value of the core players depend on things like the size of the league, the rating settings and the roster settings.

All draft designs remain

Checking whether the orphan in question still has all future draft picks should be one of the first things to look at before you take on a team. Taking over a team that exchanged future draft picks often increases the time it takes to turn a team into a legitimate competitor. The lack of early round picks can add one or more seasons to the time.

League Trading History

If possible, you should take a look at your league’s trading history before taking over an orphan. Finding out whether the previous owner has gutted his team or otherwise separated all of his or her assets can help make the decision easier. There’s no point in taking on a team that swaps all of its superstars for waiver wire players. There are too many options for orphans to take over a bad team, especially in leagues with an annual buy-in.

Competitive equilibrium

Once you’ve gone through the above steps, you’ll want to examine your rival teams’ rosters. A competitive balance is needed, and if all of the top dynasty’s assets are focused on two or three teams, it can be difficult to make trades and improve your roster in a timely manner.

Familiar Orphan vs Random Orphan

If you are a dynasty league manager who wants to take over an orphan, be aware that there are alternatives to joining a league with an appalling orphan opening. SafeLeagues (led by Scott Fish and Ryan McDowell) offers orphan options all year round and ensures an excellent fallback plan if the orphans offered by friends or colleagues don’t meet your standards. Choosing the right orphan is essential for a satisfying experience taking over orphans in the Dynasty League.

Assess dispersion pool (if applicable)

In some cases, two or more managers can leave the league at the same time. In this case, the league can decide to hold a draft scatter instead of offering the rosters in the form currently in place. Scatter designs can lead potential owners to take on teams that may not be attractive in their original state. By distributing the designs, the obsessed players and tips of all orphaned teams are included in a design pool that the new orphan managers can choose.

Manager sales

Manager turnover is important to evaluate. If you are not a member of a SafeLeague, it is important to know how many original owners are left. The more original owners drop out of a dynasty league, the less likely it is that the commissioner will keep the league running. This becomes more important in leagues with a buy-in. It makes no sense to pay league fees for two years just to make your league fit when you’ve finally made your squad competitive. When speaking to potential players, you may get a more accurate picture of the status of the league. Determining why previous managers have left the league can help determine whether the problem may be with the commissioner or not.

strategy

Introduce yourself to the other players

The first thing you want to do after you’ve agreed to take on a Dynasty League team is to introduce yourself to your league mates. You can start by writing a message on the message board or in the league chat. Once you’ve done this, it’s a good idea to notify your new teammates individually. Before you move on to the trade talks, you can first congratulate them on their roster. The question of which of your players may be in the trading block encourages conversation and serves as an icebreaker for future discussions.

Decide on the path of the team

If you have decided to adopt an orphan, you must evaluate your roster. If you followed our suggestions above, you should be able to avoid a complete rebuild and upgrade, or instead try immediately to enter the competition.

reconstruction

Reconstruction can sometimes be the most pleasant process of taking over a dynasty orphan. With a rebuild, you can destroy and rebuild the team that you adopted. Reconstruction is not always as convenient as buy-in, and the Dynasty League’s average shelf life must be considered. If you have a core of two or more superstars, you can safely proceed with the conversion process. However, if you have only one superstar or have agreed to take on a team with zero superstar talents, the rebuild path may be the best choice. As mentioned earlier, when you rebuild, most of your team’s assets are sold in favor of younger assets with a high upward trend and / or draft picks. Aging stars or superstars should be placed on the trading block. The older your assets get, the lower the return you will get on those assets. Therefore, it is crucial to break away from these types of players.

You also want players who you think are playing at a higher level than they would if an injury did not strike, or if they had an addition to the depth map. The waiver will be an important part of your recovery efforts. So if you can trade FAAB in your league, consider adding FAAB to each of your offers. Successful speculative additions can later be exchanged for FAAB if you don’t believe in the prospects of this player’s dynasty.

The purchase of rookie draft picks is an essential step for a real reconstruction. The Waiver Wire and Trade Market can help you rebuild, but it’s the rookie design that determines how quickly you can get your team back on track. The tips for the first and second round are the most valuable, but you will be surprised at how often a potential star is overlooked and falls into the third or fourth round. While many will suggest refueling your first season, you may be removed directly and openly from your league. Instead, try what the NBA teams do – deep tanking. Your team will automatically switch to punt mode if you carefully sell all of your impairments to players or picks. There is no reason to “forget” your roster or make obvious refueling decisions, hoping that no one will notice.

adapt

A retool differs from a rebuild in that you don’t sell all of your top assets, but stick to two or more parts that you’ve identified as your core. Of course, this doesn’t prevent you from trading on your core and upgrading, but it means that you have a core and don’t go through a full rebuild, as is the case with teams that can’t be forced into core players. When converting, you still want to purchase rookie draft picks. While picks at the top of the first round are ideal, late firsts or seconds may be more readily available and for the picks of teams who may be doing their own conversion or refitting efforts, at a relatively low price.

The waiver, of course, offers some good upgrade options, so you should be just as vigilant and aggressive when making additions through free agents. Trading unwanted items for FAAB dollars should not be ruled out, as these types of deals have the added benefit of opening a roster point that can be used to add talent from the waiver. Upgrading your core elements should be one of your main focuses when you adopt an orphan and choose to upgrade instead of rebuilding. Package deals are your best friend. Priority should be given to two-player or other multiplayer trades where you may forego more total value to land a stud or to upgrade an existing stud. When converting, you should rarely do business where you don’t get the best dynasty asset in the trade.

Start immediately

You can count yourself lucky if you find an orphan who can compete instantly with just a few small improvements. If this is the scenario you are in, strengthening your starters should be your immediate goal. Spend the off-season landing upgrades at every launch position. In contrast to retrofitting, you will not only be chasing superstart talents, but also stars. Sell ​​your depth and replenish it with the rookie draft and free agency to get the best possible grid. Depth is the key in fantasy football, but in leagues that involve competition, your bank depth (apart from your three main backups) should be treated as an asset rather than a core part that you don’t want to move.

When it comes to future rookie draft picks, you should be ready to listen to offers. You should be ready to do business when the right offer is available. It is therefore advisable to keep your future rookie draft picks until a business is too good to be able to do without. This can occur during your first rookie draft when one of your goals slips to a point where you can trade a future draft pick to use its services. This can also occur during the season when a competing team decides to begin full reconstruction. The trading period offers several options as you can try to dangle a second or third in a package to get the last piece of your championship puzzle. For the right player, it should be a good thing to give up your future first round selection.

Some agree that trading newbies is preferable to productive veterans because you can find a player who can contribute immediately. The driving force behind this type of movement is that proven goods do not run the risk of being an unknown size if they are productive in an NFL team and a depth map. This strategy is not without advantages, as some rookie draft picks miss every season without exception. You should take this into account when entering into trade talks with an orphan whom you consider to be immediately competitive.

Raju Byfield is an outstanding author for FantasyPros.

