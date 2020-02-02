advertisement

“Buy Low” items are almost their own metallurgical industry for fantasy football sites. It makes perfect sense why. Who doesn’t want to pay less for something that gives you good value (or in this case, a fantasy production)? I have often spoken about the danger of buying cheaply in the DynastyTradesHQ podcast. When purchasing, it is assumed that the player you purchase “jumps back”. What is often ignored is that the production of some of these players continues to decrease. A lower floor is always accessible. The players highlighted below are examples of this. Yes, you should be able to purchase them at a reasonable price. But if you don’t get the modest cost, what do you really win?

Sammy Watkins (WR – KC)

Watkins could be the figurehead for the players that they have to do without. During his career, he brought up fantasy players with brilliant flashes, like in week 1 of the 2019 season. After Tyreek Hill was kicked out of the game due to injury, Watkins exploded after getting 198 yards and three touchdowns at nine receptions. These 198 yards made up 29% of its reception yards for the entire season. His 46.8 fantasy points this week were 37% of his seasonal fantasy points. Watkins exceeded the two-digit rating limit in just five of 14 games played. As you may have noticed, I played in 14 games and not in 16 games. As is his habit, Watkins missed two games last season, increasing his career to 76 games from 96 possible games. He hasn’t played a 16-game season since his rookie year in 2014.

Watkins has never received more than 60 receptions or 1,000 yards in any season since he achieved a career high in fantasy per game with 16.8 points per game (PPG) as WR16 in PPG in 2015. Since then it has been finished as WR55, WR50, WR39 and WR58.

It’s not like Watkins didn’t have many production options. Last year, when Tyreek Hill was out of the lineup and completely healthy, Watkins was surpassed by Demarcus Robinson in weeks 2, 3 and 4. Despite being tied to some of the most productive offenses in the past three seasons, he couldn’t do better than a WR4 season. The Kansas City offense took fourth place last season after finishing third in 2018, and the Los Angeles Rams for which Watkins played in 2017 ranked twelfth.

Sometime this off-season, you’ll see an item called “Buy Low” that mentions Watkins as a purchase. Ignore it. He’s not someone you should buy. His contract provides that he will receive $ 21 million if he is still a chief after June 1. The Chiefs can save $ 14 million in cap space by trimming it after June 1st. Due to the lack of production, there is an almost 100 percent chance that it will be cut. It is hard to imagine that Watkins will find a more favorable situation for the success of a large recipient than in Kansas City. Based on his recent comments, Watkins might break off the 2020 season, but most things should be taken with a grain of salt as he has a habit of saying strange things. No matter whether he plays in 2020 or not, he is a player who is best forgotten.

Devonta Freeman (RB – ATL)

Freeman was a popular bounce-back goal for many fantasy players before 2019. With a current RB32 ADP that is certain to drop when the 2020 reclass starts on the grid after finishing last year as the RB19 with 14.1 points per game, Freeman seems to be a value. The RB19 finish is a little less impressive if you take a closer look. Freeman scored 26.8 fantasy points in week 6 and 33.7 fantasy points in week 16. These two weeks accounted for 31% of his fantasy points in just 14% of his 2019 games. Constance was nothing last year to count on when Freeman ended seven of his 14 weeks, playing as RB3 or worse.

There has been an excellent debate on Twitter recently (it’s worth reading the entire thread below) about the age cliff for running backs, but most agreed that an almost 28-year-old running back has more years behind it than it did before does.

Although Freeman missed 14 games in 2018, Freeman’s 951 rush attempts have ranked 13th in the NFL since joining the league in 2014. If you include receptions, Freeman jumps to the 10th most frequent response since the 2014 season.

Freeman ran worst 3.6 yards per carry last season. Whether the blame for this lies with Freeman from the Atlanta Offensive Line is almost irrelevant. Pro Football Outsiders ranked the Falcons 24th in the league last year with 3.97 adjusted row yards. According to Fantasydata.com, Freeman’s juke rate of 16.9% ranked 41st, and his yards, which were created by 1 yard per rush, ranked 40th. It is quite possible that Freeman’s urgency has declined and the Falcons’ offensive line is bad. With just $ 7.5 million in cap space, it will be difficult for them to significantly improve their offensive line through the free agency. Despite its relative value, you should allow others to take the risk Freeman poses.

David Johnson (RB – ARI)

David Johnson is a player I’ve never bought from. In my opinion, its costs always exceeded its production. Back to his 2016 season, his second in the league, he’s consistently below average compared to his ADP. The 2016 season is the only time that Johnson runs back as an elite and scores 25.5 points per game. Johnson, who came on as RB1, injured his wrist in the first week of the season and stopped playing in 2017. I can’t blame any player for an injury, but the 2018 and 2019 seasons were also disappointing.

After its design as the RB6 in 2018, Johnson was completed as the RB11. If a player is ranked sixth in their position, they should do better than two RB1 weeks in 16 games, which Johnson gave you in 2018. The addition of Cliff Kingsbury sparked speculation that Johnson would jump back, which was reflected in his RB7 ADP. Instead of recovering, Johnson continued to descend. Among the running backs who played at least 10 games, he scored 10.9 fantasy points per game as RB31.

Johnson was only able to play 13 games while dealing with a back injury, and when he played he often looked old and slow.

He first lost the season to Chase Edmonds, who scored 17.6, 14.7 and 35 points in weeks five to seven. When Edmonds was injured, the Cardinals traded for the Kenyan Drake, who started for them in week 9. He started all eight games he played with the Cardinals and averaged 19.93 fantasy points per game.

Drake is a freelance agent, but based on his performance, the cardinals should do everything to get his services. Even if Drake continues, David Johnson has given you no reason to believe since the 2016 season that he is an elite option that is running back. His fantasy production has shortened two successive seasons; Last season, he was excluded from the Cardinals offensive twice due to two different setbacks. Johnson struggled with a setback in 2019, and back injuries don’t usually improve for footballers who enter season 29 if you get a late second for Johnson, can pay off, and can continue.

