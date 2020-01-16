advertisement

For many of us, fantasy soccer is a 12-month hobby (okay, obsession), and you can send and trade deals all year round (I got one today). Some players can easily be judged if they are dead for you or if you named your dogs after them (when I’m done, I’ll go for a walk with Aaron Rodgers). There are also players in this gray area that are critical to your team’s future success, and you can expect your rivals to make plans to get them out of your squad. In this article, I’ll focus on your team’s trading goals that you should stick to.

quarterback

Kyler Murray (ARI)

Protection for a quarterback usually depends on the composition of your league, especially the number of players you protect at the end of the year. In Superflex leagues, holding onto Murray is a breeze, but I will also represent him in standard formats. During a year when Lamar Jackson came on stage, Murray quietly produced a top seven season in his rookie year. He finished second when he raced to Jackson at 544 yards and threw almost 600 yards more than the second year. I’m not saying he’ll be an MVP candidate next year, but this guy looks like a star.

Back race

David Montgomery (CHI)

I’m not going to advertise Montgomery as a breakout player next year, but if the mob hits a player, you’re unlikely to bring him anything valuable in a trade. Montgomery has been a pretty big disappointment this year, as has Chicago’s crime in general. However, I still believe in Nagy and whether they roll Trubisky next year (or try to pull a tannehill), this offense can still be dynamic. Montgomery played five games with 13 or more points and showed impressive free runs at times. Unless you have many other options, I would give him another year to improve his value.

Leonard Fournette (JAC)

The Fournette story still seems too negative when you look at the statistics. He was a top 10 deficit in half of the PPR leagues, but he still seems to be perceived as a one-dimensional underachiever. Its average of 4.3 meters per carry (behind an inferior offensive line) is solid and, for example, higher than that of Austin Ekeler, a media favorite. His 76 catches were the fifth most common of the regressions and should dispel his two bad reputations, and he is only 24 years old. When you see the number of crowded backfields in the NFL, Fournette’s value becomes even clearer.

Wide receiver

Curtis Samuel (CAR)

This is a potential goalkeeper only in low leagues, as he finished 36th this year in half the PPR rating. That said, this kid can play and has a few things to look forward to next year. Regardless of whether it is Cam Newton or not, it seems a matter of course that Samuel will have another (better read) quarterback next year to serve him up. He also has a few shiny new coaches in Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. It’s always speculation when college coaches join the NFL, but when someone is as talented as Samuel, I tend to rate change positively.

A.J. Green (CIN)

Green has missed a lot of time in his nine-year career and is a potential free agent for the 2020 season. Although his value is at an all-time low, his talent is still in the upper range and his imagination is guaranteed to improve immensely next year. Whether Joe Burrow plays in Cincinnati or Green with his talents elsewhere, he’s a solid comeback candidate of the year if he can only stay healthy (he has five seasons with 15 or more games played). You may only get two great seasons out of it, but that could still bring you the top 15 production.

Tight end

Evan Engram (NYG)

Engram is also an option for a deep league and another extremely talented, but often injured, question mark going into the next season. He’s missed 13 games in the past two years after finishing in the top four in a dynamic rookie year. At a speed of 4.42 at 240 pounds, it’s a rare specimen and could join the elite club next year when Daniel Jones reads it for the first time. Other owners will drag you over his injuries. The best game is to give him another year to see if he can fix the injury error and give you an edge almost every week.

