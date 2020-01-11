advertisement

Jockey Dylan Robinson returns to Fairyhouse on Saturday after being sidelined for a year after testing positive for cocaine.

In March last year, Robinson was suspended for three years because he tested positive for the drug in Galway in October.

The ban was postponed to the beginning of 2019, but Robinson has made use of a partial suspension of this punishment through “positive engagement with medical and related matters” that enables him to continue into the new year.

The 24-year-old from Waterford was one of the leading riders last season and had worked with 13 winners, mostly for coach Henry De Bromhead.

They included his biggest win at Ornua in a third class in Roscommon. Robinson is making his comeback on the same horse in Saturday’s 100,000 euro edition at the Fairyhouse.

“I can’t wait and look forward to it,” he said on Friday. “It’s been a long year, but I’ve been to Australia for six months, which was a good experience and it’s great to be back.”

Ornua has top weight in the handicap pursuit of Dan & Joan Moore, which Gordon Elliott wants to win for the fourth time in a row.

Valuable competition

The trainer’s last winners, Duca De Thaix and Doctor Phoenix, are back to win the valuable competition again, although Avenir D’Une Vie could be more interesting.

The former Gigginstown horse was a cheap buy and paid off immediately when it won the course and distance in late November.

He is 8 pounds higher in reviews for that, but may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Elliott has enough ammunition to possibly enjoy a lucrative Saturday, and his chosen companion looks like he’s one to be considered in a novice car chase.

The top-class hurdler made an encouraging debut about fences behind Melon over Christmas and could be too much for the Willie Mullins couple Voix Des Tiep and Annamix.

Elliott also plays a key role in Punchestown’s second highlight on Sunday.

True form

The expensive purchase of JP McManus Andy Dufresne lost its unbeaten Navan record before Christmas, but returns over three kilometers with the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle. Connections seems to be convinced that Andy Dufresne was out of shape, and the shape of his first win before has improved.

Mark Walsh is committed to McManus’ Speak Easy in the third-class youth hunt, so Derek O’Connor teams up with last year’s Cheltenham hero City Island.

O’Connor’s only ride was on horseback when he was hit at the last spring festival in Punchestown. Carefully chosen looks a big threat if his jumping is enhanced by a victorious debut over fences.

