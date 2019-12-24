advertisement

The former Miami Heat star and future Hall of Famer used his voice to speak up for various reasons. His ultimate goal is to support his son Zion and give strength to those who cannot be heard

Dwyane Wade would never shut up and dribble. His voice will always be heard. Its platform is cast and durable, not made of cardboard and easy to disassemble.

Wade has spoken out against gun violence that hit his hometown of Chicago after his cousin was killed while pushing her stroller. He and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, sent a large number of students to Washington DC to take part in a march for our lives. After the tragic shots on her campus, he stood side by side with students from Stoneman Douglas High School almost two years ago.

Wade was not silenced during his career in the Hall of Fame, most of it was spent at Miami Heat, and he is not silenced when retired. And now comes his most personal thing, which not only arrives in the community, but can also be felt in the walls of his home.

Dwyane Wade is committed to the LGBTQ community and hopes that they will have the strength to speak up and live freely. He also condemns the “ignorance” of those who are injured and attack people who feel they are different.

Like his 12-year-old son Zion.

Wade chose this time of the year – a time when the family is highly valued – to talk in depth about such a personal topic last week in showtimes “All The Smoke Podcast”. He said he felt obliged to speak for people who “don’t have” the same voice that I have. “

“I saw how my son became who she came to from day one,” said Wade about Zion. “And for me nothing changes in my love. In my responsibility, nothing changes. Now all I had to do was get smarter and educate myself more. And that’s my job. “

Wade, who will be 38 next month, retired in April after a 16-year NBA career. He is the father of four children: Zaire, 17; Zion, 12; Xavier, 6; and Kaavia, 1. He is also the keeper of his nephew Dahveon, 18.

After assisting Zion when he took part in a Miami Beach Pride parade in April, Wade recently responded to the backlash that Zion received when he showed up in a crop top and painted nails in a Thanksgiving family photo posted by Gabrielle has been.

“I saw a hate after Thanksgiving on social media about my family photo. Stupidity is different from this world we live in – so I understand it. But here’s the thing – I was chosen to run my family, not all, so we will continue to be ourselves and support each other with pride, love and a smile! ”, Wade tweeted.

Wade said that when he responds to social media, it’s not because his feelings are hurt or he even cares about what that person has to say.

He says it’s because he understands his platform.

Wade’s acceptance of Zion began when his son was 3 years old. At that time, he and his wife had conversations about the fact that he was different.

“I had to look at myself in the mirror and say,” What if your son comes home and tells you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you how are you going to behave “He said.” It’s not about him. He knows who he is. It is about you. Who are you?

“Look at all these people out there who say these things. Understand that you are the one who has the problems. You are the one who has the problems. It is not the children. “

Now Wade is impressed by his son’s “strength and courage” and says that Zion has far more than he does. “You can learn something from your children,” he says.

Wade attributes a change in his outlook on life to Gabrielle, whom he married in 2014.

“I grew up with the same perspective as many of these people who are somewhat ignorant,” said Wade. “And you meet people along the way who help you take off your glasses … see life through a different lens. My wife did it. “

Just like he spoke for the Chicago kids who lived with bullets over their heads every day, or the Parkland students who were about to change the world after 17 of their friends and mentors were gunned down in class Wade still the need to speak for people who “do not have the same voice as me”.

Today it is for those in the LGBTQ community.

“You are normal,” he said. “They are not even different. This is normal. Everyone gets used to it, man, this is the new normal case. If someone is different, we are considered different from those who do not understand it, than those who do not understand it The ones that are in a box. “

