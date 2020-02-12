Retired NBA all-star Dwyane Wade recently supported his daughter Zaya, who identifies herself as a transgender girl.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in “The Ellen Show” earlier this week, Wade said that his 12-year-old had come home one day and was asked to discuss how to use her pronoun and use a name other than that given at birth.

“When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to give them the best information we can the best feedback we can have, ”said Wade to DeGeneres. “And that doesn’t change, because now it’s about sexuality.”

Wade said he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, are looking for more information to learn about the LGBTQ + community. Wade told DeGeneres that he turned to cast “Pose,” an FX series about LGBTQ + African American and Latino dancers in New York City.

In December, Wade said in the podcast “All The Smoke” that he had to do some work on reshaping his attitude towards the transgender and gay community.

“As we say in the hood, it’s ignorant,” said Wade on the podcast. “I grew up with the same perspective as a lot of these people out here who is a little ignorant. I had to look in the mirror and say,” What if your son comes home and tells you he’s gay? “What will you do? How will you be? How will you behave? It’s not about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you? ‘”

He went on to say that he had “watched my son become, from day one, to who she finally came to”.

On Tuesday morning, Union posted a video on Twitter to introduce Zaya, who was assigned a man at birth.

Get to know Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen to your children, love them, and respect them as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT

“What good is being on earth if you try to be someone you are not?” Said Zaya in the video. “It’s like you don’t even live as yourself, which is the stupidest concept for me. Be true and don’t really care how” stereotypical “you are.”