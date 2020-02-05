advertisement

After being publicly silent in the days immediately after Kobe Bryant’s death on January 26, the locks opened for several Lakers after their game on Friday. It was the first since the helicopter’s fatal crash that killed Bryant and eight others.

LeBron James turned to the international expansion of the Laker Nation pre-game and then sent another clear message: “Hug your family.”

Quinn Cook spoke about grief alongside fans at L.A. Live. Kyle Kuzma said that he shed so many tears during the week that he was shouted at. Hoping that the world would see the Lakers lean against each other and glorify Bryant’s memory, Danny Green took it to heart.

“It opens a lot of people’s eyes to what’s really important,” said Green, “and that it’s okay and not uncomplicated to say I love you or to hold onto someone.”

Hey, L.A .: Do you know how you adopted Dwight Howard this season? Hold on to him.

Howard left the dressing room on Friday without speaking to reporters. The only current Laker who had been teammates in LA with Bryant was not yet ready to share his feelings about losing him.

Understandable. In the other locker room in the hallway last week, Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell reminded reporters that this tragedy didn’t keep up with the news: “We’ll never be able to cope with this and definitely won’t think about it within a few days. ”

So after a win on Tuesday, Howard gathered the strength to deal with Bryant’s death for the first time.

“My thoughts when it happened? I was very hurt. Yes, it really hurt, ”said Howard. “I didn’t know what to do or say, but I was extremely hurt. Still a bit speechless, it doesn’t seem real that it happened. I would never have expected us to die in a million years from Kobe. It was very sad, man, I just cried to sleep and talk about it, and it still hurts to this day. ”

Howard, who had spurned the Lakers and Bryant and was annoyed by die-hard fans after a disappointing playoff knockout in the first round in 2013, had already grown into L.A.’s most passionate fan base this season.

That summer, he introduced himself again and said, “I’m looking forward to being the best teammate, the best person in the community, the best person I can be for this franchise.” And then he underpinned it and introduced it proven – with great energy, important bank production and an accommodating and happy attitude – to fit perfectly with this team of Lakers with championship caliber.

“A lot of people thought I and Kobe hated each other and the like,” said Howard. “There were times when we just didn’t get along and I didn’t have a chance to tell him how thankful I was for spending time together and how grateful I was to be back here in LA and stuff like that. that was pretty difficult for me. I took it pretty hard when Kobe died. My heart is with the family and all affected families and with Laker Nation. ”

There was a fun exchange between Bryant and Howard before the November 17 victory over the Atlanta Hawks when the legend of the retired Lakers surprised the now loved big man with a joke on the neck.

“I didn’t even know who he was,” Howard told reporters at the time. “I was about to elbow him, but then he said,” Hey, what’s up? You play good. “I said” OK “. It was cool. I was glad that he came to the game. It was a lot of fun to have him in the building. The crowd went to HAM, so it was great to have him. ”

On Tuesday, Howard considered this exchange and tried to describe why it was so important.

“It was very significant to just see him,” said Howard, who had recently learned that Bryant was helping him at the All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk competition in Chicago later this month. “But I never thought it would be Kobe. And it just doesn’t even feel real anymore. It is very difficult for me to put into words how I felt in the situation. I never thought I would see one of my teammates die at such a young age, so it hit me really hard.

“All year round I just wanted to show him that I will do everything I can to help this team win. I have been wearing his shoes since the beginning of the season. I wanted him to be in the dunk competition, all these things just to see him just go away – I guess the spiritual side … knew we all have to be grateful for the time we have here Earth, and we can’t take a moment, take anyone, or take anything for granted. It’s just a surreal situation. ”

– Mirjam Swanson

