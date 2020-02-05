advertisement

Former Slam Dunk Contest champion Dwight Howard, NBA all-stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young and Pascal Siakam from Toronto are the highlights of the all-star celebrations announced by the league on Tuesday on Saturday evening.

The 35th Slam Dunk event, the 34th 3-point competition and the 17th NBA Skills Challenge will top the celebrations on February 15th in Chicago on the eve of the 69th NBA All-Star game.

The eight-time all-star Howard, who returns to the competition after eleven years, won the NBA Slam Dunk crown in 2008 with a number of innovative dunks, including putting on a Superman cape for a slam jam spectacle.

The 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers Center, which helped the US team conquer Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008, will kick off Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton and 2016’s Orlando second place finisher Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. Miami from 2016 to 2017.

The last time the Chicago Slam Dunk event took place was in 1988 when hometown star Michael Jordan won his second title in a row.

Brooklyn Nets defending champion Joe Harris will attempt to become the first consecutive 3-point winner since Jason Kapono in 2007-2008.

He’s challenged by Portland’s Lillard and Atlanta’s Young, who test their skills behind the scenes before playing the all-star showdown the next evening.

The five-time All-Star Lillard is third in the NBA with 29.8 points per game and third in 3-point tires with 192 points, while Young – fifth in the league with 29.2 points per game – scored 156 3-points in 46 games after the same number of over 81 games last season.

The field for the two-round competition also includes Latvian striker Davis Bertans [Washington], Devonte Graham [Charlotte], Zach LaVine [Chicago], Buddy Hield [Sacramento] and Duncan Robinson [Miami].

Cameroonian playmaker Siakam of defending champion Toronto Raptors is one of the five all-stars in the Skills Challenge, an obstacle course that tests agility, passing, dribbling and 3-point accuracy.

Other all-stars at the event include defending champion Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, Bam Adebayo from Miami, Domantas Sabonis from Indiana and Khris Middleton from Milwaukee.

Also in the field are the previous champions Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Clippers, Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets and Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons.

Beverley, the 2015 winner, is from Chicago, as is Rose, who won as an NBA rookie in 2009 and was later named 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player in the Chicago competition.

