advertisement

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, started training on Monday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

If she made it into a squad, Simone would become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. Before her father ever dropped a People’s Elbow, his father and grandfather, Rocky Johnson and “High Chief” Peter Maivia, took part in the ring.

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “Knowing that my family has such a personal relationship with wrestling is something very special for me and I am grateful that I have the opportunity not only to wrestle but to continue this legacy.”

advertisement

“Because of her unbridled passion and incredible dedication, Simone Johnson has completed a coveted spot training session with elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, executive vice president of Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Simone now not only has the opportunity to cultivate and demonstrate her passion for WWE in the Performance Center, but she will also continue the tradition of her incredible family line and at the same time leave her own impression as a WWE superstar of the first fourth generation.”

Also read: Dwayne Johnson speaks the heartfelt eulogy he gave at his father’s funeral

Johnson will learn from the center’s head coach, Matt Bloom, and deputy head coach, Sara Amato.

“Simone knows that she has a lot to learn,” said Bloom. “She is hungry for learning and is interested in coaches and experienced superstars.” She won’t rest on her laurels. It was a short time, but she crushed it. “

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” added Amato. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to be successful, and all the hard work and sacrifices that go with it. I wouldn’t have expected less.”

Simone’s great-grandfather Rocky Johnson passed away last month at the age of 75. He and Maivia are WWE Hall of Famers.

Every WWE champion of all time, sorted by number of gentlemen (photos)

From Buddy Rogers to Brock Lesnar, here are all types from the old WWWF and WWF days – and beyond

advertisement