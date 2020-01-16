advertisement

Dwayne Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson, died at the age of 75.

The former pro wrestler, who was born Wayde Douglas Bowles, passed away yesterday, January 15th. No cause of death has been mentioned yet.

advertisement

Johnson was born in Nova Scotia, Canada and started wrestling in 1964. He then won the NWA television championship twice.

The wrestler made history in 1983 when he was part of the first African American tag team to win the WWF Tag Team Championship after he and Tony Atlas defeated The Wild Samoans in a no-disqualification match.

Johnson welcomed son Dwayne, also known as The Rock, to the world in 1972 and retired from wrestling in 1991. In 2008, Dwayne introduced his father to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Johnson also had a massive impact on the wrestling world when he worked with WWE Hall of Famer colleague Pat Patterson to train Dwayne, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became both a star wrestler and a massive force in Hollywood ,

WWE announced the news of Johnson’s death yesterday in a statement that read:

WWE is sad to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (née Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, passed away at the age of 75.

Fans and members of the wrestling world have used social media to pay tribute to the 75-year-old after the news of his death.

Retired wrestler and actor Mick Foley tweeted:

I’m so sorry to hear about the great Rocky Johnson’s death. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking to him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.

The National Wrestling Alliance wrote:

The National Wrestling Alliance is sad to hear about Rocky Johnson’s death.

His legacy extends to every promotion. He was a champion everywhere, including the NWA Georgia Championship.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.

American wrestler Dana Brooke tweeted son Dwayne and wrote:

My heart goes out to the @TheRock family and may prayers be sent on your way during this time! I’m sorry for your loss!

Our thoughts are with Rocky Johnson’s friends and family in this difficult time.

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement