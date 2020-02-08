advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an emotional video on his Instagram Friday, giving the eulogy at his late father Rocky Johnson’s funeral.

“I wish I had another attitude to say goodbye, to say that I love you, to thank you, to say that I respect you, but I feel like he is watching and listening” Johnson said in the Instagram video. “I know my father would tell Kay Fabe the tears … you know you try and you think about what should I write?” You know, you don’t know what to say for a laudation, it’s your father. You don’t expect it. As you know, it went very quickly. “

Johnson’s father, who was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, died last month at the age of 75.

advertisement

Also read: Dwayne Johnson reveals Father Rocky Johnson’s cause of death (video)

Rocky Johnson won several National Wrestling Alliance regional titles, but his greatest success came from working as a tag team specialist with famous Samoan wrestler “High Chief” Peter Maivia. Rocky retired from wrestling in 1991 and trained Dwayne despite initial concerns. When he made his WWF debut in 1996, Dwayne Johnson adopted the ring name Rocky Maivia in honor of his wrestling roots before introducing himself as the Attitude Era heel known as The Rock.

Johnson continued his eulogy, explaining how he was told the news of his father’s death when he went to work with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on the first day of the production of Netflix’s Red Notice.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Posts Loving Tribute to Deceased Father and WWE Star Rocky Johnson: “I’m in Pain”

“It all got very foggy and it seemed like a big dream … you know how you have those moments when you try to get rid of it and you say, ‘No, it’s not a dream, uh, my father gone, ”Johnson continued. “And at that moment I just thought, ‘What do I have to do? What’s the next thing i need to do? “And I heard a voice say,” Well, hey, the show has to go on. “And that was my father who was my old man who told me that.”

Johnson continued to remember his father as a pioneer.

“The phrase” trailblazer “is tied to my father’s name, which means when you do things that have never been done before,” he said. “When someone is a pioneer and it means that they actually have the ability to change the behavior and behavior of the audience or people.

“For my father, when he was in the mid-1960s and late 1960s, and in the 1970s in the United States, where tensions and racial gaps were very strong, and in the 1960s and 1970s, in Business got in. A black man comes in, it’s a pure white audience and all those little towns that I would wrestle with someday – but at that time he changed the behavior of the audience and actually made them cheer for that black man. “

The Ultimate Guide to Dwayne Johnson’s Upcoming Film and TV Projects (Photos)

The Rock has grown from one of the biggest names in the WWE to one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. As he continues to announce new social media projects, TheWrap lists Dwayne Johnson’s insane schedule for the coming years. Disclaimer : Some of these projects are in the script phase or have just been announced. Subject to changes.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” After the 2017 “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” success, which brought in nearly a billion dollars, Sony has planned to continue with Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart on December 13th. Sony

“Jungle cruise” Johnson will take part in Disney’s live action “Jungle Cruise” based on his popular theme park ride. “Jungle Cruise” will also stage Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Plemons and Jaume Collet-Serra. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 24, 2020. Disney

“Black Adam”

In 2016 it was announced that Johnson would be featured in a “Black Adam” spinoff film. Johnson has been playing the character since 2008. Most recently Jaume Collet-Serra was hired as a director for New Line Cinema. Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage”) writes the script. Johnson recently announced the film’s release date: December 22, 2021. DC Comics / Getty Images

“Red message” Johnson will appear with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the international raid thriller “Red Notice” written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper”). The project was originally set up at Universal, but moved to Netflix in July. Production is scheduled to start in 2020. Getty Images

“The king” In 2018, it was announced that Johnson would appear as Hawaiian King Kamehameha I in Robert Zemecki’s “The King”. Warner Bros. and New Line accepted the package. “King” is based on a script by Randall Wallace (“Braveheart”). Johnson will produce besides his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as well as FlynnPictureCos Beau Flynn, Zemeckis and Wallace. Getty Images

“Journey 3: From Earth to the Moon”

In 2012, it was reported that Johnson would repeat his role as Hank from “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” in a third installation. He replaced Brendan Fraser, who starred as Trevor Anderson in the 2008 “Journey to the Center of the Earth”. However, there has been no movement regarding the project recently. New Line Cinema

“Big problem in Little China”

In 2015, The Rock was in negotiations to produce the remake of John Carpenter’s cult classic “Big Trouble in Little China”, written by “X-Men: First Class” writers Ashley Miller and Zach Stentz. Getty Images

“The Janson Policy”

This film is optional, with Johnson taking on the role of Navy SEAL Paul Janson. Universal believes the project may launch a franchise similar to the successful Jason Bourne series, which is also based on Robert Ludlum’s best-selling novels. Getty Images

“Alpha Squad Seven”

DreamWorks won the rights to the science fiction image “Alpha Squad Seven” in May 2015, to which Johnson is associated with star. The film is still in the script phase. Youtube

Film about The Smashing Machine In November, The Rock announced that it was going to play and produce in a film about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, also known as The Smashing Machine. Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

From “Jumanji: The Next Level”, which opens on December 13th, to “Jungle Cruise” and “John Henry and the Statesmen” – The Rock is sure to have some busy years ahead

The Rock has grown from one of the biggest names in the WWE to one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. As he continues to announce new social media projects, TheWrap lists Dwayne Johnson’s insane schedule for the coming years. Disclaimer: Some of these projects are in the script phase or have just been announced. Subject to changes.

advertisement