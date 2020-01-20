advertisement

Dwayne Johnson spoke for the first time since the death of his father, Rocky Johnson.

Yesterday, Dwayne went to Instagram to thank his fans for all their support following the death of Rocky Johnson. He also revealed the cause of his father’s death, which occurred on Wednesday January 15.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father,” said the “Jumanji” star in an 8-minute video. “He was not feeling well, had struggled with a cold and an infection and on Tuesday he had what is called a deep vein thrombosis, which is basically a blood clot in the leg.

“It was a big old blood clot that released, went up his body, went straight into his lungs and coagulated his lungs and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.

“My question was,” Did he hurt? Did he go fast? Has it been removed? “He (the medical examiner) said he went fast. He went fast. He’s my old man, he was always fast. It reassured me to know that it didn’t last long. .. “

He added, “Dad, I wish I had another shot to say to you, I love you, before moving on to the other side. But you were ripped from me so quickly without warning. I am in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it will pass. “

Dwayne also encouraged people to reach out to their families and appreciate who they have.

You can watch the video below.

Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75.

