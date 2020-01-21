advertisement

Dwayne Johnson said in a video on Sunday that his father, former wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, died of a blood clot in his leg that caused a heart attack.

The Rock posted a long video on Instagram thanking his followers for the support in his grieving period and sharing some more memories of his father. But he made it clear that Rocky Johnson had deep vein thrombosis – a blood clot in his leg that migrated to his lungs, formed a clot, and quickly killed him from a heart attack.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He hadn’t felt well. Fights a cold, an infection. On Tuesday, he had deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg, a big old blood clot. It came loose, traveled up his body and went straight to his lungs. It clogged his lungs and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, ”Johnson said about his father. “According to the examiner who performed the autopsy, it was clear, very obvious what had happened.”

Johnson said he lost his father in a flash and couldn’t say goodbye. But he said his father had been in pain for a long time, and he consoled himself in knowing that his father had not suffered or experienced a long, protracted death.

“My question was: ‘Is he in pain? Did he go quickly? Was it pulled out? “He said:” He went quickly. He went quickly, ”said Johnson. “This is my old man. He was always quick. But it comforted me that it was not extended.”

Johnson urged his followers to be sure to text your loved ones and spend time with your family. On Monday, he published a photo showing that he had finished writing his father’s funeral speech.

“I can hear him now too. ‘Make sure you include me in the speech. Say good stuff about me, “Johnson said in his father’s voice.” He said, ‘You tell them I taught you everything you know. But I didn’t teach you everything I know.’

Rocky Johnson, born in 1944 in Nova Scotia, Canada, as Wayde Douglas Bowles, began his wrestling career at the age of 16 and became the top star of the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1970s. He won several regional NWA titles, traveled through the territorial system and fought legends such as Harley Race, Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler.

Johnson retired from wrestling in 1991 and trained his son to be a wrestler. At that point, Dwayne Johnson took the name Rocky Maivia on his WWF debut in 1994.

See Johnson’s video message below:

