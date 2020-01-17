advertisement

Dwayne Johnson said he was “in pain” after the death of his father Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer who died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

"I am in pain. But we both know that it is only pain and it goes away. Now I will carry your mana and your work ethic with me as it is time to go on because I have to feed and work my family to do this Johnson said in an Instagram post on Friday about his father, "After all, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, unrepentant, satisfied and relaxed. You have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you father and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. "

Johnson has also posted a video introducing his father as part of the first black championship tag team in the ring, and the video shows a young Dwayne Johnson sitting on the ring.

Rocky Johnson, born in 1944 in Nova Scotia, Canada, as Wayde Douglas Bowles, began his wrestling career at the age of 16 and became the top star of the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1970s. He won several regional NWA titles, traveled through the territorial system and fought legends such as Harley Race, Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler.

Johnson retired from wrestling in 1991 and trained his son to be a wrestler. At that point, Dwayne Johnson took the name Rocky Maivia on his WWF debut in 1994.

See The Rocks Tribute below.

I love you. They have broken through color barriers, have become a ring legend and have made their way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adorable boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Then who became a man who realized that you had other deep complex pages that needed to be captured and understood. Son to father. Man to man. At that moment, my veneration turned to respect. And my compassion turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless teachings of life. Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back. I have pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it goes away. Now I am wearing your mana and working with ethics as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this. Finally, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, with no regrets, satisfied and relaxed. They have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you father and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson ????

