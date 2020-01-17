advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson today paid tribute to his father Rocky Johnson, who died at the age of 75.

Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson, a former World Tag Team Champion born Wayde Douglas Bowles, passed away on January 15th. His cause of death is not yet known.

advertisement

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) issued a statement on his death on Wednesday night in which he described the former pro wrestler as “figure-hugging and wildly charismatic”.

Johnson was born in Nova Scotia, Canada and started wrestling in 1964. It wasn’t until he started his WWE tenure (then WWF) in 1983 that he became famous in the wrestling world.

His greatest success came when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol and became the first African-American World Tag Team champion in WWE history when he defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

The WWE statement states that he will “be forever anchored as one of the most influential sports entertainment artists” after receiving the highest award when he was inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame by The Rock in 2008.

Although he left the ring in 1991, he played an important role in the education of his son, who took the nickname “The Rock” from his father. The Rock proudly carried on its father’s legacy and has become the biggest star in the history of professional wrestling.

Today, he paid tribute to his late father through an Instagram post where he shared footage of his father’s match. A young Dwayne sits on the sidelines and supports his father.

In addition to the video, he wrote:

I love you. They have broken through color barriers, have become a ring legend and have made their way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love.

The intense work. The hard hand. The adorable boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Then who became a man who realized that you had other deep complex pages that needed to be captured and understood.

Son to father. Man to man. At that moment, my veneration turned to respect. And my compassion turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless teachings of life.

Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back.

I have pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it goes away. Now I am wearing your mana and working with ethics as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this.

Finally, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, with no regrets, satisfied and relaxed. They have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you father and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. #Ripsoulman

Soon more wrestling legend honors came in. WWE manager and wrestler Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque described him as a ‘barrier breaking performer’.

Mick Foley expressed his deepest condolences to his loved ones and to the fans who loved him, adding: “I am very sorry to hear about the death of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking to him … A very sad day for wrestling. “

American athlete Sean Grande said Johnson’s Prime had come, “while the industry’s unspoken glass ceiling was very effective for African Americans.”

But Rocky Johnson had it. And before he passed it on to his son, he swung along with the fans as befits a baby’s face, leaving all sorts of cracks in the glass ceiling. REST IN PEACE.

Although the cause of death is not yet known, ex-wrestler Brian Blair, who had been friends with Johnson for many years, said he had complained of an unspecified illness and recently missed the church.

Blair said Johnson’s wife, Sheila, was upset about her husband’s death, adding, as The Guardian says:

He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something. I said, “You have to be checked out, Rocky.” He said he was fine. Then he missed this Sunday a few days ago.

When I spoke to him again, he said that he still doesn’t feel well and that he still misses the church. It still wasn’t checked out. I spoke to Sheila and she said he was just stubborn. He died at home today.

Our thoughts are with Rocky’s loved ones in this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement