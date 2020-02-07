advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson jokingly called his daughter on Twitter to teach her some key values ​​of the Johnson family.

Most fathers live to embarrass their children, and they often have a variety of tricks up their sleeves to do this. Whether they’re trying to connect with them by resigning themselves to the kids or wincing with a terrible play on words, they always know what to do to cause the eyes to roll.

Of course, the most convulsive moments often happen in public, as if the fathers wanted to embarrass their children in front of as many people as possible. Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone was reminded the hard way.

The 18-year-old contacted Twitter on Wednesday February 5 to ask for advice that most people are all too familiar with.

Do I want to take a nap or continue eating?

Many of the teenager’s 22,000 followers quickly gave advice, and many wise people suggested the most advantageous option. both.

It wasn’t long before Simone’s father – The Rock – came across the tweet. Of course, he couldn’t help but reply, and as a father he managed to find an embarrassing answer that both emphasized his relationship with Simone and encouraged a bond about their similarities.

It was really the ultimate dad train.

You are a Johnson, we don’t know what naps are. Eat.

Dwayne is known to be an all-round powerhouse, so admitting it is quite difficult to imagine him napping. It is also known that he shares pictures of the big celebrations he holds on his fraudulent days. So it’s no surprise that he prefers to eat than to sleep.

The response would not have been too bad and could even have been considered motivating if he hadn’t added the “lol”. With these three letters, he changed from a wise advisor into an attempted joker.

Instead of ignoring the tweet, Simone seemed to be trying to limit the damage by distancing herself from Dwayne.

We may never know if Simone decided to sleep, eat, or indulge in both, but I’m sure that at least part of her day has been spent scolding her father for trying to publicize it.

Still, an embarrassing Dwayne Johnson is still Dwayne Johnson, so he’s a pretty cool dad.

