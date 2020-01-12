advertisement

Mark Bosnich selects his Socceroos WCQ squad

Who are the top 10 players in the A-League?



Matildas stars Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord will shed light on English women’s football, reviving the days when Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka and other Australian stars played the leading role in the Premier League.

Australian football could find itself in a fight for the loyalty of talented youngster Zak Gilsenan, who scored his first goal for Blackburn Rovers Under 18s.

Ange Postecoglou introduces his new assistant to Yokohama F. Marinos while a prospective Socceroos prospect registers in the A-League.

Here is David Davutovic, who has been dealing with the eleven biggest problems of football in the past week.

1. STARS IN SPOTLIGHT

Caitlin Foord’s upcoming move to Arsenal will trigger a fight between her and her colleague Matilda Sam Kerr in the world’s first women’s league.

After Kerr’s debut for Chelsea last week and 25-year-old Foord playing a leading role for Australian compatriot Joe Montemurro, this marks a relapse into Australia’s golden Premier League era when Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka tore out the world’s most popular competition.

At that time, Tim Cahill was also a star in the Premier League, which also included Mark Bosnich, Lucas Neill, Mark Schwarzer, Stan Lazaridis and Brett Emerton. And don’t be surprised if more matildas follow.

Foord’s upcoming exit from Sydney FC as part of Kerrs (Perth Glory) presents the team with major challenges

W-League, which took the availability of the matildas for granted.

It also offers great opportunities for the next generation of stars.

media_cameraSam Kerr and Caitlyn Foord will soon compete against each other in England. Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell will compete against each other during their days in Leeds.

2.AUSSIE WHIZ KID

Another tug of war could break out for Ireland-born teenage boy Zak Gilsenan, who grew up in Australia and England.

The attacker scored his first goal for Blackburn Rovers’ under-18s when he defeated Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gilsenan (16), who presented shirt No. 10 to Rovers, signed for Barcelona at the age of nine and was recently at the Liverpool Academy.

When he signed with Barca, he was referred to as “the Irish Messi” in his country of birth and was actually seen when he lived in Perth and played for the local Sorrento club.

Melbourne City and Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren came through the Blackburn Academy while Neill, Emerton, Robbie Slater and Vince Grella all played for the Rovers.

3. OLYROOS UNDERDOG MAGIC

The magic of former Inter Milan youth player Reno Piscopo was the culmination of the Olympic athletes’ decisive victory in qualifying for Tokyo 2020 on Sunday against Thailand.

Perth Glory’s Nick D’Agostino secured a goal, while Melbourne Victory defender and captain Tommy Deng struggled for the second time in a row after an injury and a right-back change.

Piscopo scored a breathtaking free kick in the opening game, and his foresight, penalty-taking ability and spatial awareness were impressive.

The Australian youth football bosses shouldn’t be complacent about this result because the Olympians were lucky enough to be on par during the break after the technically superior Thais struck in the first half.

media_cameraReno Piscopo scored a breathtaking free kick when the Olyroos beat Thailand.

4. ASSISTANT DISCOVERED

Ange Postecoglou hired Generation Y for his Yokohama F. Marinos coaches.

Postecoglou revealed last week that he had studied Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant development, Adelaide United’s 32-year-old Shaun Ontong and the Australian youth international.

The millennial replaces Peter Cklamovski, who switched to the Japanese rival Shimizu

S-Pulse.

Injuries ended Ontario’s career prematurely and he has been training for seven years, including a long apprenticeship with Arthur Papas, who has been appointed assistant to Yokohama F. Marinos.

Most recently, Kerala Blasters trained in the Indian Super League.

Mark Ontong, whose father Paul played for Mooroolbark in the first NSL season and later for Canberra Arrows, as one of Australia’s emerging coaching stars.

Another Postecoglou disciple boarded a flight last week. Kevin Muscat’s Sint-Truiden defeated the German giant Schalke 1-0 in a friendship win.

5. BRAD INMAN FOR FOOTBALL

Bradden Inman, the hero of Brisbane Roar, should be considered after another outstanding offensive performance for Socceroos.

Richard Money, former Newcastle Jets coach, was Inman’s coach for United’s youth team and felt he deserved a chance for the first team.

Like most Australians, 28-year-old Inman is a late bloomer and earns higher than League One, where he scored 36 goals in 227 games, mostly with Crewe Alexandra.

Inman’s skills and serenity in the attack third is something the Socceroos don’t have

enough of.

media_cameraBradden Inman scored against Melbourne City. Picture: AAP

6. THE NEW ARZANI OF THE CITY

Daniel Arzani will not return to Melbourne City this season, but will buy another exciting machine that can make itself felt on the way home.

Stefan Colakovski’s Brisbane appearance radiated confidence and sent a message to coach Erick Mombaerts that he is ready to play a role this season.

19-year-old Colakovski has shown many Arzani traits, including great confidence in his age, willingness to play against players, and the ability to get fans out of their seats.

7. ROJAS READY

Marco Rojas is ready to rock, he just has to find a club. Melbourne City had hoped Rojas would replace Uruguayan Javier Cabrera, who officially left on Sunday, but the kiwi winger declined the Bundoora offer.

There remains a return to Melbourne Victory or Wellington Phoenix as its most likely outcome. If he actually signs in the A-League.

Rojas did not play until December 15, when his Danish club SönderjyskE reportedly offered to extend his contract. He preferred to “go home”.

Victory does everything it can to fit it in, but they have to release a Visa player to make this possible. Austrian Kristijan Dobras and Dane Jakob Poulsen are said to be the players who were told they could go.

media_cameraMarco Rojas rejected Melbourne City’s offer. Image: Getty Images

8. WESTERN UNION?

Scott McDonald may remain with Western United and the exit negotiations appear to be on hold.

Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is probably interested in the former Celtic striker.

The lack of an A-League transfer market makes it difficult to produce such measures.

United is looking for a striker to support Besart Berisha and Valentino Yuel.

9. THE NEW KIWI PRODUCT FROM A-LEAGUE

Left-back Liberato Cacaces Wellington Phoenix-Wunderor has alerted the overseas scouts and could trigger a change in January.

The 19-year-old Cacace could follow his ex-team-mate Sarpreet Singh from Wellington and New Zealand (Bayern Munich) to Germany.

10. KUDOS FOR BUSHFIRE AID

Kudos to the Socceroos and Matildas who led the player union raised $ 45,000 for the Bushfire Relief Fund.

Players will vote on where to use funds. This charitable work is made possible by the Footballers’ Trust, which was established in August last year.

Western United opens its doors for a day of entertainment and fundraisers at the GMHBA stadium when there is a collision with the Central Coast on Sunday.

11. THE NEW ERA OF THE FFA

James Johnson has a daunting job starting today as the FFA chairman.

Ben Buckley (2006) and David Gallop (2012) entered headquarters and the game was better positioned than it is today.

Johnson, a former Australian youth footballer who has worked for FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation and the City Football Group, is the first football game in the FFA era.

Another talented Australian, James Kitching, is his new director of football regulation (Football Regulatory).

