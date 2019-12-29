advertisement

Where is Aaron Mooy one of the best Australian players in the world?

Mooy scored an incredible goal for Brighton on yet another brilliant performance by the Socceroos star in the EPL.

Duva also reveals his A-League player, coach and match of the decade, as well as his best Socceroos and Matildas performers of the past 10 years.

1. “SHADES OF BERGKAMP” IN MOOY

After another master class, Aaron Mooy knocks on the door of the 10 best Aussie players in the top league of English football.

His man, who played the leading role in the 2-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion against Bournemouth, was underlined by a classic goal that, according to Arsenal star Alan Smith, provided “the shadow of Dennis Bergkamp”.

The Socceroo took the win in a breathtaking action that consisted of three great touches – skillful chest padding, sharp directional control on the outside of his shoe and a clear finish – after he fought the gap and blew it up into the box.

media_cameraAaron Mooy celebrates his goal against Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Picture: AFP

Most of the largest Australians were seen in the Premier League or the old First League, including Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell, Craig Johnston, Mark Bosnich, Tim Cahill, Mark Schwarzer, Joe Marston, Lucas Neill, Brett Emerton, Stan Lazaridis, John Aloisi. Paul Okon, Robbie Slater, Josip Skoko and Craig Moore.

Mooy, who has played 79 Premier League games, and his team-mate Mat Ryan already have time to top the list at 29 and 27, respectively.

2. BIG OFFERS ARE OFFERED

Ange Postecoglou has received offers from several overseas clubs after his impressive success in winning the J League title with Yokohama F. Marinos.

Postecoglou submitted lucrative offers from China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia last month.

He has also been approached by an English champions club in recent months and his achievements in Japan have been recognized around the world.

Postecoglou is unlikely to falter after just renewing his contract with F. Marinos and facing the challenge of repeating his success in 2019.

What is certain is that his success in Japan is becoming more important worldwide than his achievements at Socceroos, which were led by winning the Asian Cup 2015.

This again highlights the challenges facing Australian coaches who are out of sight and understanding in world football.

media_cameraAnge Postecoglou received big offers after winning the J-League title. Image: Getty Images

3. YOUTH MAINTAINED ON RETURN

Australian football fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Sebastian Pasquali, the captain of Young Socceroos.

Pasquali returned to training a little over a month ago after not working at Western United for a long time to deal with personal issues.

I followed Pasquali’s journey closely since he moved to Ajax Amsterdam after performing at Melbourne Victory and is an immense talent and a top child.

We can’t afford to have our best young talents miss out on important parts of their developmental years, and 2020 may be a good time to take stock of Australian football as it seems unable to deal with countless problems related to young people, who move interstate to deal and overseas in their youth.

4. MUSCAT’S BELGIAN BREAK

Kevin Muscat’s possible move to Belgium is another breakthrough for Australian coaches in a landmark year.

The success of Postecoglou Yokohama F.Marinos paved the way for the switch from assistant Peter Cklamovski to Shimizu S-Pulse.

Belgium is a highly respected and underused league that Australians have usually enjoyed.

Eddie Krncevic, Graham Arnold, Frank Farina, Aurelio Vidmar, Okon, Aloisi, Skoko, Archie Thompson, Ryan and Danny Vukovic all had great successes in Belgium, which should be discussed in the same breath as the Dutch league.

media_cameraThomas Broich set the A-League on fire over the decade. Picture: Jono Searle

5. A LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE DECADE

Thomas Broich. The German youth international was temporarily unplayable and when he arrived in Brisbane Roar at the age of 29, he still had a lot to offer. Finished with 17 goals in 166 games between 2010-17.

6. A-LEAGUE COACH OF THE DECADE

Postecoglou. It was right at the beginning of the decade, but his impressive success at Brisbane Roar started in 2010 when he transformed the A-League with the titles 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Graham Arnold (two titles with Sydney FC and Central Coast) and Tony Popovic (breathtaking debut of the Western Sydney Wanderers, three major finals and an Asian Champions League crown) are at the top.

7. A-LEAGUE MATCH OF THE DECADE

The 2010/11 grand finale, when Brisbane Roar lost 2-0 in extra time against Central Coast and scored two goals in the last three minutes before the penalty shootout, was the most dramatic grand finale since Wollongong Wolves’ 2000 National Soccer League comeback against Perth Glory.

The best A-League game I’ve seen live was the regular season duel between Melbourne Victory and the Wanderers (2012-13).

Postecoglou’s win against Popovics Wanderers before a loud 21,640 in AAMI Park was the highlight of the A-League.

The Wanderers won 2-1 in a ding-dong fight on and off the field, with two fans in full voice.

media_cameraBrisbane Roar celebrates on penalties after winning an incredible 2011 A-League final. Picture: Nathan Richter

8. Football of the decade

Tim Cahill. The Socceroos record scorer, who played the leading role in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, was immense in winning the Asian Cup in 2015 and crucial in qualifying for the 2014 and 2018 World Cup. Like Cahill, Mile Jedinak was also very influential during the Postecoglou revolution. Bresciano, Mark Milligan, Mooy and Ryan receive honorable mentions.

9. Football game of the decade

After 14 minutes at the start of the 2014 World Cup, a Cuiaba car accident seemed to be emerging when Chile led 2-0. Australia recovered and Cahill’s goal in the 35th minute turned the tide completely. Then Chile fought for a bet.

The Socceroos lost 1-2, but the brave attack strategy made the Australians proud and showed what was possible with the right approach and stance on the biggest stage.

Serbia’s victory at the 2010 World Cup was on the podium when Brett Holman and Cahill had a field day when the Socceroos reached the round of 16.

James Troisi’s extension to the 2015 Asian Cup was epic after Son Heung-Min equalized.

media_cameraThe Socceroos didn’t win, but their performance against Chile at the 2014 World Cup was arguably the best performance of the decade. Picture: George Salpigtidis

10. MATILDA OF THE DECADE

On May 21, 2010, Sam Kerr scored the first of her 38 international goals in the Asian Cup win against South Korea, making her the most prominent Australian football player. Lisa De Vanna, Caitlin Foord, Lydia Williams and Steph Catley are also up there.

11. TEAM OF THE DECADE

Real Madrid. Just. Barcelona was the leader in Spain, winning six titles over Real’s two, but Los Blancos’ four UEFA Champions League titles – including three of the last four – against Barca are the difference for me.

The backbone was formed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Pepe and Marcello.

