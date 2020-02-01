advertisement

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned the United States on January 30 that if Washington did not reintroduce a political ally visa, it would revoke an agreement on the use of troops and exercise equipment.

Duterte was visibly upset by the United States’ decision to refuse entry, Ronaldo dela Rosa, a former chief of police who is now a senator.

Dela Rosa said the U.S. embassy in the Philippines did not explain why his visa had been canceled, but he considered it most likely because he was accused of extrajudicial killings during his more than two-year term as chief of police.

Dela Rosa was the primary culprit behind Duterte’s narcotics action, which killed more than 5,000 people, mostly small drug dealers. Police say victims were shot by police officers for self-defense.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) during the 31st ASEAN Summit on November 13, 2017 at the Philippines Cultural Center in Manila (Philippines). (Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images)

“If you do not make the correction, I will terminate the bases, the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). I will finish this, ”Duterte said in a far-reaching speech to former communist rebels. “I’ll give the government and the American government in a month.”

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, granted legal status to thousands of U.S. troops exchanged for military exercises and humanitarian operations in the country.

Defense Minister Duterte Delfin Lorezana declined to comment when asked if he agreed with the President’s plan.

Duterte makes no secret of his contempt for the United States and his view of hypocrisy and interference, although he recognizes that most Filipinos and his military highly value the former colonial ruler of their country.

The United States is the Philippines’ greatest ally and millions of Filipinos have relatives who are US citizens.

Filipino Marines leave their DropShip as security forces during a simulation of a disaster exercise as part of the annual Philippines-USA Joint. Military exercise in the city of Casiguran, Aurora Province, Philippines, on May 15, 2017. (Ted Aljibe / AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, Duterte banned US Senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy from visiting the Philippines after they introduced a provision in the US Congress.

The regulation prohibits entry for anyone involved in the detention of Filipino Senator Leila de Lima, a former Justice Minister and main critic of Duterte. She was jailed for drug allegations in 2017 after launching an investigation into thousands of drug-related deaths.

She has received numerous awards from human rights groups who regard her as a prisoner of conscience.

The US embassy in Manila was not immediately available for comment outside of office hours.

By Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema

