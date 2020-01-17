advertisement

IRMO – Dutch college football coach and sports director of Fork High School, Tom Knotts, was named National Football Coach of the Year by the High School Football Coaches Association (NHSCA) in 2019. The award is shared with High School Football America.

“I’m proud to be the national coach of the year,” said Knotts. “I am grateful to many people – my family, the administrators I worked for, the coaches who worked with me, and the many players I was allowed to train. This award could not be earned without the effort, support and support of all of the above – this is truly a team award. I am really blessed to be part of this great soccer game and to have earned the title of coach. “

Knott’s Silver Foxes defeated Dorman 34-31 in overtime to win the 5A State Championship on December 7, 2019 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Since the South Carolina High School League expanded to five classifications in 2016, Dutch Fork has been the only team to win the championship in the state’s largest division. The Silver Foxes have now played 40 games in a row without losing.

advertisement

“We are extremely pleased to honor Tom Knotts,” said Eric Hess, Executive Director of the NHSCA. “During his tenure as head coach, Coach Knotts made Dutch Fork one of the top programs in the country. He is very committed to supporting and developing his student athletes on and off the soccer field. “

The state title is the fifth title the Dutch Fork High School has earned. Knotts has won 12 championships in North and South Carolina.

The headmaster of the Dutch Fork High School, Dr. Gerald Gary said: “What a well deserved honor for Coach Knotts and his family. He continues to rewrite the record books at Dutch Fork High and in our state. We couldn’t be more excited for him. “

advertisement