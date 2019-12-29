advertisement

AMSTERDAM – Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders said Sunday that he had completed a cartoon contest featuring the Prophet Mohammed just hours after the controversial event was announced.

In a tweet posted Sunday morning, Wilders said international attention at the competition had given him the opportunity to give an opinion on the importance of freedom of speech.

“The mission was accomplished. The end of the competition,” he wrote above a photo of what he said was the winning drawing, depicting an angry bearded man.

The images of Prophet Muhammad are traditionally forbidden in Islam as idolatry. The cartoons are regarded by most Muslims as very offensive.

Wilders canceled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him for his plan.

At the time, plans to hold the contest also triggered large demonstrations in Pakistan, and Wilders said he felt the risk of violence against innocent people was too great.

Wilders’ anti-Islam Freedom Party is the second largest in the Dutch parliament but is not part of the government. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by William Maclean)

