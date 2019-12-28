advertisement

AMSTERDAM – Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders on Saturday said he had revived his plan to hold a cartoon contest featuring the Prophet Mohammed more than a year after canceling such an event for fear of attacks in the Netherlands.

In a Twitter post late Saturday, Wilders called on people to send their cartoons to Mohammad.

“Freedom of speech must prevail over Islamic violence and fatwas,” wrote the leader of the largest opposition party in the Dutch parliament.

Wilders canceled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him for his plan.

At the time, plans to hold the competition also prompted large-scale demonstrations in Pakistan, organized by the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik party, which called on Islamic countries to sever all ties with the Netherlands.

The images of Prophet Muhammad are traditionally forbidden in Islam as idolatry. The cartoons are regarded by most Muslims as very offensive.

In 2005, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons of Mohammedan that sparked demonstrations throughout the Muslim world, as well as several attempts to assassinate either its editor or cartoonist Kurt Westergaard.

Ten years later, an Islamist gunman killed 12 people in the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, also known for publishing the Prophet’s satirical cartoons. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

