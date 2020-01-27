advertisement

DUPONT, Pa. – Residents and officials in a municipality in Lucerne offer their small town to be taken over. A group of people presents Dupont with a chance to participate in a new HGTV series called “Home Town Takeover”.

A lifelong resident of Dupont works with the mayor and a local video producer to try to grab one of the six spots in the new HGTV series.

“Home Town Takeover” will play Erin and Ben Napier from the hit series “Hometown”.

Six small rural communities win a facelift from HGTV professionals, including a number of TLC for local houses and public spaces.

“It’s a bit like Norman Rockwell’s feeling, as I describe it. From the parades to the family values ​​of the hometown, I couldn’t think of a better place or a better place to have this,” said Nancy Rydzy-Wilson.

Requirements for the show are having a population of less than 40,000 and from the last count Dupont has 2,711.

“We are built on family values, Sunday dinners, church picnic, park party,” said Mayor Daniel Lello.

A Luzerne County video producer puts together a pinnacle reel to help Dupont get a nod. He interviewed the mayor and another local veteran on Monday.

I have noticed that I am going through the city, it is very patriotic. You have the VFW in the city, you know, they offer many things for the community. The park there, red, white and blue fluctuates, “said Vinnie Langson.

After interviews, they photographed an old car from an old local Dupont.

“At the end of their show, the Napiers are driving down Main Street in their old-school pick-up truck, so I want to put things in our video related to the show,” Rydzy-Wilson said.

A first version of the highlight coil is already underway, but they still have to add in their interviews and a few other things, such as Cebula’s Pizza.

The show will be in production later this year and will be broadcast in 2021.

