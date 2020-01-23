advertisement

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – The sheriffs of Orangeburg County have arrested the second suspect who is charged with a December burglary.

According to MPs from Orangeburg, the two men have been subjected to several charges in connection with a house break in which guns have been stolen, officials say.

Authorities said Fleming distracted the elderly homeowner during the incident, while Dubose reportedly stole several weapons. The house where MPs say the break-in occurred was covered with surveillance cameras.

22-year-old Tyrone Fleming faces burglary and first-degree crime. While 23-year-old Quincy Dubose, who was arrested earlier this month, is charged with first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a gun by a convicted offender, and Petit Larceny.

Guarantee for both men was refused.

