DUNMORE, Pa. – An amateur boxer from Lackawanna County scored the performance of your life, but it will not take place in a boxing ring, but on your TV screens during the Super Bowl.

Shawn McFadden is getting ready for his TV debut on Sunday, but his dream was already fulfilled when he met Sylvester Stallone. For years, McFadden has identified himself with the role of Stallone as an underdog, both on the screen and beyond.

If you were to ask Dunmore Elementary’s children for whom they are rooting on Super Bowl Sunday, they would tell Shawn McFadden to their Madison Township custodian and amateur boxer.

The reason they attack him like crazy football fans handing out high fives and hugs is that McFadden has already won. He won the chance to not only meet his youth icon Sylvester Stallone, but to share the small screen with him in a Super Bowl commercial.

“I need to have a personal five-minute conversation with him and share my story with him that I’ve been repeating since I was 10,” McFadden said.

The advertisement is the first Super Bowl spot on Facebook and also contains Chris Rock.

The social media platform called on a Rocky Balboa Facebook fan group, of which McFadden is a member, to submit 30-second videos explaining why they should be chosen as extras in the ad.

“I wouldn’t do it, I never thought I’d be elected, so I was on my way home on the deadline, and within two hours they called me and said,” We’re taking your video. “

The connection between McFadden and Stallone is fascinating. As boys, both went to the same school for troubled youth in the Philadelphia area. Although it was more than 20 years apart, they shared the same therapist.

“When you are 10 years old and you go to such a place, you have two choices. You fight back or you can choose to go the other way,” McFadden said.

The success of Stalone served as inspiration for McFadden.

“When I left there, I moved here from Philly within a year, and I had my first fight in the CYC for 3,000 people.”

And Stallone met McFadden’s expectations when they shot the commercial in Philadelphia, of course through the steps of the Art Museum made famous by Rocky.

“Every time we got a break or something, instead of being with producers and directors, he came down in the crowd with his cell phone and held it up:” Who wants selfies? Who wants selfies? “”

But back at Dunmore elementary, it’s McFadden who is the star.

He was not allowed to tell us too much about the commercial. He said the shoot lasted 10 hours, but he would have been out in the cold for 20 hours.

When the ad appears on Sunday in the fourth quarter, McFadden says he will pinch himself all the time.

