advertisement

Dillon Powers believes he joined a “well-oiled machine” after making his debut at Dundee United.

The American midfielder, who did not join the Tangerines until Friday, was launched directly into the fray of Firhill by manager Robbie Neilson.

Powers was impressed by his new teammates at Tannadice, who won a 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle with a hat-trick from Lawrence Shankland and a first league goal for Argentina’s Adrian Sporle.

advertisement

They seem unattainable at the top of the championship and have a 17 point lead over Inverness Caley Thistle, second.

Indeed, continue like this and it is possible that United can conclude the title before the end of March.

The 28-year-old Orlando City and Colorado Rapids player said, “It was great and I’m glad we won.

“It took me about 20 minutes to really find my feet and get an introduction to the playing style.

“I was really impressed with our courage and determination throughout the game.

“It was a tough game, but scoring and continuing – it was a really professional performance in the end.

“I’m glad I could jump into the action right away and contribute to this victory.

“The team is obviously a well-oiled machine but it is also a machine that is very anchored in reality and that takes one game at a time.

“There are a lot of matches left and I think the way the team approaches things from an attitude standpoint is incredible.”

advertisement