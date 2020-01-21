advertisement

Dundee United supersub Louis Appere says he “proved a point” to manager Robbie Neilson with his Scottish Cup equalizer on Sunday.

The young striker did not dispute Neilson’s opinion that his form had plunged recently.

And he also hopes there will be no argument over the level of his response to being out of the game for the weekend cup clash with Hibs.

advertisement

Appere’s individual brilliance ensured a resumption of Easter Road for the Tangerines next week and for the man himself, hopefully, ensures a start.

“It’s a fair assessment,” said Appere of Neilson’s observation of his recent form.

“In the last game, I didn’t play as well as I would have liked, but I came today and I think I have proven a point.

“There is a lot of competition for these positions on the left and above.

“There are so many good players here, so if you have a little dive, it’s good because someone else will come in.

“You just have to fight to get back.”

Twice Appere had a spectacular strike in a live televised match at Tannadice – the first derby of the season being the other opportunity.

“I try to play the best I can in every game, but I like big occasions,” he said. “They excite me.

“You have these nerves, of course, but I’m looking forward to these games in particular.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s goal, Appere said, “I’m happy with it. Coming from this left side, I just wanted to be direct and reach the rear ends, which were perhaps a little tiring.

“When I hit the mark, I was just delighted that it happened. It had a result for us.

“This is what the manager likes me to do – be direct, not afraid of anything and I think I did that when I got there.

“Ian Harkes said he was open, but I had only one thought in mind when I stepped in there and hit him.

“I was a little worried that it was going to hit the post but he touched it and came in so I’m going to take it.”

He added: “We wanted to show that we can go out there and compete with these teams and we have proven that we can.

“I guess a draw was fair. We got that goal and Shanks’ goal before half-time was really important.

“We were unlucky enough to concede right after half time, but the goal I scored put us back.

“It really could have gone both ways in the end, so maybe 2-2 was a good result.”

Appere’s career path has been anything but normal, but a junior spell with Broughty Athletic and a try in Italy before that helped make him the player he is today.

“When I went there (junior football), I thought that the dream of being a footballer might be fading away,” he said.

“But I just wanted to give them everything I had and play the best I could.

“I did that, I had a good preseason and it went well so I’m delighted.”

Appere added: “I was at AM Soccer and Austin MacPhee sent a video to Roma and they liked what they saw. I spent a few days so it was a good experience.

“The trial was a great experience. Signing for United was obviously great and the juniors were a learning experience but I took it in my stride. “

advertisement