Dundee United’s new boy, Rakish Bingham, has said he’s ready to help promote the Premiership.

The English striker, who joined the Tangerines on Thursday after the end of his contract with Doncaster Rovers, believes it is good to go when United play their next match at Alloa on Friday night.

Bingham (26), who signed until the end of the season, also believes his move to Hamilton Accies means Scottish football will have no surprises for him.

He said: “Dundee United has always been a great club that should be part of the Premiership and it is great for me to be part of a project which I hope will succeed.

“I want to contribute with goals and help as much as I can, really, to get the team there.

“It is good that I have been to Scotland with Hamilton before, but in different circumstances.

“I know what to expect.

“I arrive in a winning environment and I will do my best to go back.

“I have my own personal goals, but the main thing will be to help the team as a whole.

“My goal is to get started quickly, as long as everything goes well. I like to think that I am fairly quick and direct. I also have a little skill.

“Everyone was welcoming, from the staff to the players, and participating in it was a good feeling.”

Bingham said he was surprised how quickly United sports director Tony Asghar managed to close the deal.

He said: “There was interest from United earlier in the week and it all went pretty quickly.

“It’s a bit surreal because it happened so quickly.

“I had a little chat with Tony and since then I want to do everything and sort everything.”

