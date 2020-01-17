advertisement

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson revealed how he has been involved in the careers of the Hibs manager and the star man.

Neilson will spend Sunday trying to lead his championship leaders to victory over the Premiership team in the clash of the William Hill Scottish Cup in Tannadice.

In the outdoor shelter there will be Jack Ross, while on the ground will try to dictate the game for visitors will be the ex-Tangerine Scott Allan.

Neilson crossed the two.

When he was boss of Hearts, he gave Ross a great break from coaching when he took him to Tynecastle of Dumbarton.

In addition, he was an experienced voice around a young Allan when the midfielder was a young talent at United.

Neilson said, “I’ve known Jack since he came to Hearts.

“It was me who brought him from Dumbarton and he did very well.

“I took it because I liked its energy.

“He was there with Ian Murray, who was then director of Dumbarton.

“We were looking to bring someone over for our under 20s so it was a good choice at the time.

“Jack then went to Alloa and did well there, and with St Mirren, before going down to Sunderland.

“It is very difficult work and he did as well as expected there.”

As for Allan, Neilson and the now playmaker Hibs used to share the car on their way west to United training.

“I played with Scott very briefly for three or four months before he left.

“He’s a good boy and I was traveling from Glasgow with him, John Rankin, Barry Douglas and Johnny Russell.

“He went down to West Brom and it didn’t really work for him there, but he’s a very good player.

“He has a pass on him and is one of the players we need to watch out for on Sunday.

“Over the years, he has played in the English Premier League, English Championship and European football with Celtic.

“He has had a good career and you can still see that he has quality.”

Neilson, meanwhile, is not sure that the winter break that the Hibs have just had is a factor in the draw.

They have not played since their 2-0 loss at Livingston on December 29, while United will have a spring in their stride after beating Partick last Saturday.

Neilson said, “It’s hard to say.

“Some teams come back and fly and others can take a while to start again.

“I’m sure they will have worked hard and on a number of things, but from our perspective, it’s a great game for us.

“I hope we have a full house in Tannadice, which would be great.”

