Michael Alexander’s recent report in The Courier Weekend on the St Andrews United Football Club’s centenary and the upcoming 60th anniversary of their biggest day victory against Greenock Juniors in the 1960 Scottish Junior Cup final, cast memories of regular “ glamor ”. friendly matches between St Andrews United and Dundee United at Recreation Park in the 1980s.

St Andrews man John Stewart came into contact with photos from one of these games in 1985 when various stars from Jim McLean’s great 1980s Dundee United team took part.

“Without a doubt the culmination of the history of St Andrews – the whole city, of course!” – was Dave Narey at the Rec in 1985, “said John, whose late father, who came from Greenock, was in the 1960 Junior Cup final won by St Andrews.

“I’ve been to three St Andrews United friendlies against Dundee United in a row, but the Dundee United team has gotten younger and younger every year.

“The first was the highlight. In this match, Narey, Bannon, Sturrock and Malpas were playing – that side would beat anyone in the Premier League today!

“The game ended 5-1 and I think I got pictures of four of the goals. A different discipline at the time, with only 24 images for the entire match! “

Regarding the 1960 Junior Cup final that St Andrews won 3-1 against Greenock Juniors, John said he remembers that his father said the result was “a big shake-up”.

© Ron Nilsen

The victorious St Andrews United team returning to St Andrews with the Scottish Junior Cup in 1960.

“The Greenock Juniors were considered better than Morton at the time,” said John, “and I think they were undefeated this season – even if I could be wrong.

“This final was at the same time as the Real-Eintracht European Cup final when the crowd was huge!”

