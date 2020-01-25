advertisement

Dundee United’s long undefeated home record remains intact – but fair.

Morton was on the verge of removing the shock of the league season and becoming the first team to take three points at Tannadice.

But Lawrence Shankland – who else – found an equalizer in the 90th minute to secure a point for Robbie Neilson’s men.

advertisement

The game would have been very different without a tight offside call.

Osman Sow of United, who made his first start since last season’s play-offs, followed up with a shot by Ian Harkes who was saved and placed in the empty net.

It was after less than half a minute.

The assistant referee, however, raised his flag.

United fans probably didn’t think it would cause too much concern, but it soon became apparent that it was a much more disciplined Morton team than the one that lost here 6-0 in September.

And, after keeping the hosts at bay, they took the lead for 17 minutes.

Nicky Cadden delivered a center from the right to the back post, where Kalvin Orsi returned home.

A bad first hit prevented Peter Pawlett from equalizing, then the winger was thwarted as he attempted to prepare Sow for a tap-in.

It was as good as in the first half for the Tangerines.

The second period was like an attack versus defense workout, with defense mostly in the lead.

There were a few chances for United, notice. Shankland missed the target with a left foot shot close to the penalty spot and Mark Connolly and Jamie Robson were guilty of doing the same with the headers.

With the clock running, Liam Smith chose Shankland for the back post and went home for the equalizer.

United threw everything at Morton’s goal in the time out, Paul McMullan getting closer.

advertisement