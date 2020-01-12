advertisement

Dundee United leader Nicky Clark’s season has ended after an ankle fracture at Firhill.

Clark, who played an important part in United’s impressive 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday, had to be helped out of the park after 77 minutes and was replaced by substitute Adam King.

He was taken to hospital for an x-ray of his damaged ankle and is undergoing surgery to repair the broken bone today.

advertisement

Clark agrees to miss the final of the Tangerines title campaign.

In a social media post for caring supporters, Clark wrote, “Unfortunately, the injury is not good, but it does happen in football.

“Without a doubt, the boys will continue to run and I will be there to support them !! Thank you for all the messages – much appreciated.”

What should have been a perfect day for United – they celebrated their 17th win over 21 league games – had a bit of a sparkle due to Clark’s injury.

A club statement said, “Dundee United can confirm that Nicky Clark will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left ankle on Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“The striker suffered the injury during Saturday’s Ladbrokes Championship victory at the Partick Thistle.

“Thanks to the excellent work of Marcin Szostak (chief of medicine and sports science) and Dave Nicoll (club doctor), Nicky was assessed and taken to hospital as soon as possible, where he will now spend little time.

“On behalf of Nicky, the club would like to thank everyone who has reached out with messages of support since Saturday’s game.”

United immediately moved to reassure Clark about his future by revealing that the player and the club had agreed to extend his contract.

Tannadice sport director Tony Asghar said: “Everyone at United is empty for Nicky. He’s had a great season so far, and his contribution of goals and consistent performance has played a huge role in our current position.

“On the positive side, we have agreed terms with Nicky to extend his current contract to keep him at the club until at least 2021 and we should confirm this in the coming days.” Nicky will be operated today and will begin his rehabilitation in good hands with our medical team at the HPC (high performance center) of the University of St Andrews. “

advertisement