Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has seen an unbeaten run end and now wants to start a new one.

The Tangerines’ defeat against Hibs when the William Hill Scottish Cup resumed at Easter Road on Sunday evening halted a streak of 11 wins and three draws spanning October 19.

United, who leads the league by 18 points, has 14 league games to play, so I would like to organize another round to return to the Premiership.

It would certainly be a dream scenario for Siegrist, although the cautious Swiss goalkeeper takes nothing for granted before today’s home game against Arbroath.

No wonder either, given that the Lichties found themselves in a mustache – or a late double from Lawrence Shankland – of beating them the last time the teams met in Tannadice.

Siegrist said: “Obviously I don’t like to lose, but we can take a lot of positives in the two cup games against Hibs.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t succeed because we put a lot of work into the cups, but we felt like we had left everything aside on the pitch and did our best.

“It was a good test for us. It was probably a little different for us, being the underdog on Tuesday evening.

“Now we have a new challenge in the league again, so we don’t have time to dwell on it.

“We don’t like to lose and when we go out on the field, no matter who we play, we imagine ourselves.

“You can beat anyone any day.

“We still have our championship race, where we remained unbeaten, but the next game is the most important for us.

“Our approach will remain as it was – move from game to game.”

Siegrist was in a hurry to find out if he thought it was possible to remain unbeaten until the end of the campaign.

When he was told that the race that had just ended spanned 14 games, he replied: “Well, here is your answer!

“It is not easy to do because the teams come to close the shop, park the bus or buses…

“We will however try to win every game and make this league win. The sooner it is reached, the better.

“I always think about how nine other teams want to be where we are.

“To some extent, we are expected to be up there, but being in first position with so many points is fine.

“It is far from over, we may be able to talk more about it when it is finished.” There is a lot of football to play before that and a lot of games to try to win.

“The season is a marathon and we are still in the middle of it. We are winning right now but there will be obstacles along the way.

“We are happy where we are and are making good progress,” he added.

“We deserve to be up there because of the performances we have produced, but we have to keep playing well.”

Siegrist knows how difficult it can be to beat a leader, having failed to follow Ross County last season.

According to him, all Tangerines must be concerned with their own work.

He said, “We are focusing on ourselves while the other teams are focusing on their results.

“Not to be disrespectful but I’m not really too embarrassed about them, to be honest.

“We have to do our thing on Saturday and it’s our approach all season – why change it now?”

Meanwhile, Siegrist welcomed the news that forward Lawrence Shankland would not budge after the transfer window closed at midnight.

He said, “I didn’t expect anything else.

“We all know the quality of Shanks and we all know that if you play at such a good level there will be interest from other clubs.

“He was wonderful – very professional – and invested 100%, as he always has.

“Whatever happens (in the future) it will happen, but he knows how much the club has given him and he has reimbursed us with a lot of goals.”

